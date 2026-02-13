Commanders' Jayden Daniels Falls Out of Top 2 in 2024 QB Class Rankings

The Washington Commanders did what they could in 2025, but unfortunately, there were too many challenges to overcome for them to have any success.

One of the main issues the Commanders encountered this season was injuries, including to their star quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Daniels will likely bounce back in 2026 after missing 10 games last season, but when re-ranking the 2024 quarterback class, ESPN's Mina Kimes dropped him to the third quarterback taken behind Drake Maye and Caleb Williams, with Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. rounding out the top five.

.@minakimes re-ranks the 2024 QB class, a group already shaping up to be one of the league’s most impressive 👀 pic.twitter.com/w6x44HEFlg — First Take (@FirstTake) February 12, 2026

"And I think while Jayden Daniels is incredible, and I wouldn't be surprised if he returns to being great. The durability does concern me a bit with him," Kimes said.

The 2024 QB class is widely regarded as perhaps one of the best in NFL history, with many of them already reaching the playoffs in just two seasons.

While some can complain about Kimes' decision to drop Daniels to the third quarterback taken, she made some valid arguments for why.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The durability factor

Durability has always been a concern with Daniels, dating back to his collegiate days, where he would take unnecessary hits. While he has gotten better about getting down or out of bounds, the durability issue reared its ugly head in 2025.

Regression or lack of support?

Daniels' stats were down tremendously from his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024 due to the injuries, but if you look at the stats in games he did play, he most definitely did regress.

Daniels' team didn't do him any favors either, with a lack of weapons and an offensive line that was up and down throughout the year.

The path back to QB1

There is no denying that Daniels is an elite talent, but the Commanders must do more to protect him and give him ample skill players to work with. If they can do that, there is no doubt that the former second overall pick could become the best quarterback in the class once it is all said and done.

However, if Daniels is unable to stay healthy and the organization isn't able to provide him with the proper help, then he could end up as just an average quarterback, as the likes of Maye, Williams, and even Nix could take the mantle as the best quarterback of the class.

READ MORE: Commanders’ New OC Turns Heads With Terry McLaurin Comment

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Mock Draft Puts Luxury Over Need With Commanders' No. 7 Pick

• Commanders' David Blough Describes Emotions After Taking OC Job

•﻿ Commanders DC Daronte Jones is Ready For the Moment

• Dan Quinn Reveals Why Commanders Moved on From OC Kliff Kingsbury