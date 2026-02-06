Bobby Wagner Says Late Mother Lives Through Him in Award Speech

SAN FRANCISCO — We often measure success in the NFL through scoreboards and stat lines. Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner got the biggest win of the year, one player can earn, being selected as this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recipient at the league's annual NFL Honors on Thursday night.

The Commanders’ star linebacker almost didn’t attend NFL Honors on Thursday night; he admitted after winning the award that he almost didn't, but “I’m glad I did” when he took the stage to receive it.

Expanding the mission to D.C.

Well before he arrived in Washington, Wagner set out on a mission through his FAST54 | Phenia Mae Fund to assist stroke patients in their recovery and to promote education about what comes after someone suffers a stroke, including recovery and the family’s role in it.

Launching his efforts in 2022 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams and as a product of Southern California's Inland Empire, Wagner partnered with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. As a draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks and Pacific Northwest legend to this day, he’s also partnered with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle and Kaiser Permanente in Ontario. Since coming to the DMV area, he’s added Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

"Everywhere I've played, I've tried to honor my mom and honor her name," Wagner told Commanders senior writer Zach Selby upon announcing his new partnership in The District. "This is a place that's embraced me and become a special place to me, so I'm excited to extend that into D.C."

A promise kept to his mother

Wagner’s mission comes from the tragic loss of his mother, Phenia Mae Wagner, due to stroke complications and the experiences he and his family went through because of that loss.

Even having lived through it, Wagner started his acceptance speech by thanking his father, acknowledging that he “didn’t realize how hard it was to be a father until I got two kids of my own.”

As she is at the heart of his mission, however, the majority of Wagner’s comments were turned inward to the memory and impact his mother made on his life. “I cannot be up here and not talk about my mom," Wagner said. "She is and will ever be my rock; she’s the reason why I’m standing up here. She’s the person that had confidence in me when I didn’t even have confidence in myself.”

The future Hall of Famer shared that he only had one job before football, and it only lasted one month before he was fired. He said he told his mother he wanted to work to try and help support the family, but that she believed he had the potential to make it to the NFL, and wanted him to focus on that.

“And she said, ‘I got you,'” he said. “Those words always ring in my ear. Every time I try to help somebody, every time I see somebody in need, I say, ‘I got you.’”

"She's not able to be here,” he continued. “But she lives through me, and everything I do is for her, and I honor her every chance that I get. Her love and support is the reason why I'm standing here, and I wouldn't be here without her. So, again, every time y'all see my face, every time y'all see me do something, y'all consider is cool or dope, just know that it's her -- and I'm in the flesh. She's not here right now, but she's here through me. And so, there's no way that I can accept this award without saying you are really thanking her. So, thank you guys."

Why the NFL got it right

I don’t know currently what Wagner’s plans are for the future, but I do know that the man he presented himself to be on stage Thursday night is the same one I’ve gotten to know as much as a beat reporter and a player can.

Because of that experience, I know the NFL got this one right, and if the world knew all of the things Wagner has done to help others and to use his fame for good, it would be astounded.

Whether or not the linebacker ever suits up for the Commanders again, the person carrying his mother’s memory every step of the way is far from done making an impact on the world. Exactly what you’d expect from a Walter Payton Man of the Year.

