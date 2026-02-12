Commanders' David Blough Describes Emotions After Taking OC Job

Washington Commanders coach David Blough was the assistant quarterbacks coach this time a year ago. Now, he's the offensive coordinator.

Blough's quick rise through the hierarchy of the coaching staff was assisted by the departure of quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard, who became the head coach at Stanford, his alma mater. Then, the team's decision to part ways with Kliff Kingsbury forced the team to replace him and the Commanders didn't want to let Blough go.

Blough explained his response when he was offered the offensive coordinator job.

“You feel like every step along the way you prepare for these opportunities and surprise may not be the exact feeling. It might be grateful, you know, incredibly encouraged and motivated based on, you know, what I've kind of seen over the past month of DQ’s [Head Coach Dan Quinn] belief and building me up," Blough said.

"Man, from the first day I got here, I have felt a very specific development plan for me. Whether it's getting a call plays and practice at different points along the way, whether it's getting to present in front of the team, opportunities like that. So, you know, I don't know if surprise is the right word, but incredibly grateful and thankful to be here.”

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota works with assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blough Eager For Commanders OC Opportunity

Blough, 30, hasn't been in the coaching game for long after retiring from playing in 2023, but he has the right mind for the job. The Commanders are taking a big risk by promoting Blough, but they have an absolute go-getter at the position, which helps build the right culture for the organization.

“I think when these opportunities come up with the men that we have on this roster, with the coaches that we have on the staff, with Dan Quinn, Adam Peters, you have to go for it. I don't ever want to live a life that is timid and so we're going to go for it in a big way. And it's really exciting to think about, having this opportunity now where I'm sitting and going forward and just building it with the group that we have," Blough said.

Blough and the Commanders will get ready to build the team during the offseason with the NFL Combine coming later this month.

