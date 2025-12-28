Commanders coach pinpoints the exact sequence that cost them

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Commanders left Christmas Day with what has become a familiar feeling in 2025: losing.

Unfortunately, what has also become the norm this year is that the Commanders will have their opportunities and fail to capitalize on them.

In Week 17, we didn’t need to investigate as much as usual, as Washington head coach Dan Quinn was very up front about which opportunities he specifically pointed to that cost his team yet another victory.

Quinn details the defensive breakdown

"The one that comes to mind, it's the fourth quarter, it's 3rd-and-16, we allowed 14. We then allow the conversion on the fourth-and-two, and at that point it is 20-27, like right into the battle of it."

Quinn pointed out that his defense created negative plays on several second downs, but then failed to shut down the Dallas Cowboys’ offense on third and fourth downs, allowing them to not just stay alive, but dominate time of possession and the offensive snap count battles.

He also fully appreciates how hard his team competes, leaving the lack of execution as not only the biggest point of contention, but the most frustrating as well.

Specifically, “there was a couple times like we doubled both, you know, 3 [WR George Pickens] and 88 [WR CeeDee Lamb] and you say as a coach they got to go win somewhere else. If they do, I can live with that. I can live with that. That's not execution. That's just competing and battling and you know, that part to go. …So just kind of do what's best and see where you go. But I'd say a combination of both."

Offensive efficiency wasted

Offensively, the Commanders were much more efficient than their counterparts, though they didn’t get enough touches to make it matter.

"The [WR] Deebo [Samuel Sr.] play in the first series for the pass that was 40 yards. It was one of my favorite plays by him this year and he's had a lot that I liked. It absolutely lit us up and we get inside the five-yard line and we have to kick a field goal defensively,” Quinn said. “There was certainly one, like the touchdown was an execution one. The long one I'm talking about to [Dallas Cowboys WR KaVontae] Turpin in the first half. So yeah, there was certainly some that it was execution, certainly some, you know, let's get a better call into that space if we can."

As the Dallas offense extended drives and continued to run play after play, it became even more evident that the Washington offense, led by veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, wouldn’t get as many opportunities. That made the defense tightening up even more important down the stretch.

Snap count disparity limits chances

“To finish with under 45 plays, you don't get enough cracks at that. And so, those are significant changes in it, double the amount of plays,” Quinn said. “It does have an effect, not an effect of morale or that, just not enough cracks at bat. And so, I think it's definitely a factor in the game.

"It was just the opposite where they had the time of possession and converting the third downs, especially in the first half. That was, I thought, just a big deal."

Quinn talks regularly about the ‘winning time moments’ in a game. The easiest ones to sniff out come late in the game, but there are those moments that swing the outcome of a contest one way or another throughout every hour of football we watch.

They’re critical, damning when you miss on them, and in 2025, they’re all too often slipping through the Commanders’ fingers. It’s something they’ll surely evaluate this coming offseason deeply, after they get one more crack at getting them right, in Week 18.

