Josh Conerly Jr. Leads Commanders' 'B' Graded 2025 Draft Class

For a team that wants to build its future through the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders’ 2025 NFL Draft class looks like a group ready to help it do just that.

While it wasn’t great, per se, the Commanders’ group of rookies in 2025 was very good, earning a ‘B’ from NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice as the 13th-ranked class from last year.

Conerly's tale of two halves

Analyzing the draft class in Washington now that the season has come to a close, Filice said, “At this time last year, Josh Conerly Jr. was widely viewed as a raw prospect with enticing developmental upside. The Commanders took him in Round 1 and immediately threw him into the fire. How did the bookend blocker respond? Admirably, with visible real-time growth over the course of a 17-start campaign that didn’t see him miss a single snap. After spending the previous two seasons as Oregon’s starting left tackle, Conerly shifted to the right side to fill the slot opposite five-time Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil. The transition -- to a new position and a new level of football -- was rough, initially. According to Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) charting, Conerly allowed six sacks and 28 pressures in his first eight games. Over the final nine games of the season, though, Conerly slashed those figures to just two sacks and 15 pressures. That’s a trend line that forecasts plenty of sunshine in Year 2.”

Conerly was the fourth offensive tackle taken in 2025, and expanding on the PFF data used by Filice, finished as one of five rookies to take at least 1,000 snaps at the position.

Among those five, the first round pick finished fourth in overall and run blocking, while he finished fifth in pass blocking grades.

However, among the five rookie tackles who had at least 300 snaps in the back half of the season, Conerly finished second in overall blocking grade and was the best run blocker of the group, though his pass blocking still came in fifth.

Still, the future looks bright for Conerly and for the Commanders' offensive line, because of it and the expected extension coming for left tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason.

Late-round gems shine

“Meanwhile, Trey Amos looked like Washington’s best cornerback before fracturing his fibula in early November, and seventh-round steal Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the team’s ground attack in yards (805) and touchdowns (eight),” Filice continued.

A historic return game

Additionally, rookie receiver Jaylin Lane became the first punt returner in Washington history since Brian Mitchell in the 1990s to have multiple touchdown returns in one season.

With added hope that new coordinators David Blough and Daronte Jones will be able to get more out of the team’s roster than their predecessors, the ‘B’ class that arrived in 2025 could be in for bigger roles in 2026, leaving opportunity for the group to up that ranking just a bit following their second season as Commanders.

