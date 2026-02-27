Lions HC Dan Campbell Wanted to Hire Commanders OC David Blough

Before David Blough became the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator, he had already caught the attention of teams outside the franchise. If he had not landed in burgundy and gold, a move to the Midwest was a real possibility.

At the NFL Scout Combine, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed that the organization targeted Blough, making Dan Quinn’s decision to move quickly and name him offensive coordinator an especially savvy move.

“I love Blough,” Campbell said. “I mean, he was one of the guys I wanted to bring in. You know, Coach Quinn and those guys went ahead and named him OC, which is smart by them.”

A Young Coach on the Rise

Campbell described Blough as a young rising coach in the league. Having worked closely with him, Campbell emphasized that his evaluation of Blough’s skills is based on firsthand experience, not speculation. If you can recall, Blough previously played quarterback for the Detroit Lions under head coach Dan Campbell from 2021 through the 2023 season, spending time on both the practice squad and active roster during that period.

“I think Blough is a young rising coach in this league,” he said. “I've been around him firsthand and, uh, he's another one that he's sharp.”

Campbell believes Blough understands the game well and picks things up quickly. That kind of awareness is important for an offensive coordinator, especially one who is stepping into a leadership role.

Strong Understanding of Offense

According to Campbell, Blough has a strong grasp of how offenses work. He understands quarterback play and the run game, two key components of building a successful offense.

Dan Campbell says the Lions wanted David Blough and it was smart of Dan Quinn to move fast and make him offensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/9Ou1qTqSXy — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 24, 2026

“He understands football and quarterback play,” Campbell said. “He knows the run game.”

That combination allows a coach to see the full picture and adjust game plans when needed. Campbell also said Blough pays close attention to details, which can make a big difference during games and throughout the season.

Competitive and Prepared

Campbell also highlighted Blough’s competitiveness, calling it one of his best traits.

“He’s competitive. Very competitive,” Campbell said.

That mindset, along with his knowledge of the game, is why Campbell believes Blough will succeed in his new role.

“I think he’s going to do a great job,” he said.

Dan Quinn’s decision to move quickly and name Blough offensive coordinator may prove to be an important move for his coaching staff as they look to bounce back this upcoming season.

