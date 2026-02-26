Commanders Give Details in NFL Draft Plans

The Washington Commanders are preparing for anything and everything over the next couple of months as draft season is officially underway.

The Commanders hold the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but general manager Adam Peters is preparing for all possible scenarios.

“I mean you approach everything the same and you want to really uncover every stone and do all the work on all the different possibilities, whether that's, you know, you stay and pick, you trade back, you trade up and you want to be sure you have all your bases covered because you don't know what's going to happen on draft day," Peters said at the NFL Combine.

"If a team, you know, wants to trade up from 27, you have to be ready for that. Like, who's going to be there at 27? Is that worth it? You know, or do you want to trade back, you know, not as far or all those things. So, every process is very similar. We want to make sure you cover all your bases, know everybody in the draft, not just the guys that are in the top seven or whatever because you never know what's going to happen. But we're working really hard.

"Our college staff's been grinding since really August in the summer. So, we have a great, kind of setup up right now. And we're just getting into that after we get into the free agency really digging into the draft. But those guys have been doing work all year, so we'll be ready to go.”

Commanders Want All Bases Covered

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Commanders are staying ready so they don't have to get ready when the inevitable chaos of the NFL draft ensues. They know how hectic the draft can be, and they just want to make sure they are prepared for anything thrown their way.

The goal for the Commanders, though, remains simple. They want to bring in talent across the board and players that fit Dan Quinn's program.

If the Commanders can do that and have impact from all of their picks, they should be going into the season as a better football team than they were before.

