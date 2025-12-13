Commanders predicted to lose 'Draft Bowl' by national outlet

The Washington Commanders could really use a win, having lost eight in a row and officially being eliminated from playoff contention after being shut out by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

They will have a great chance to do so in Week 15 as they head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants, who are also looking to get out of their losing ways, having lost seven straight.

It will be a battle of two teams fighting to end the season on a strong note, and will feature rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and veteran QB Marcus Mariota in place of Jayden Daniels. With not much riding on this one, the NFL.com editors made their picks, with only one of the five editors taking the Commanders.

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates his touchdown run with running back Devin Singletary (26)

Major Draft Implications

"Don't tell me there's nothing on the line in this meeting between NFC East cellar-dwellers. The game has major draft order implications, with the Giants currently holding the No. 3 pick and the Commanders at No. 6. Washington will be well on its way to picking inside the top five for the second time in three years if it can't pull the upset. It's tough to know what to expect here. Neither squad has won a game since early October, with both teams playing competitive ball some weeks and getting trounced in others," wrote NFL Editor Dan Parr. "Jayden Daniels has been ruled out, but I'm not sure it matters much, considering Washington was scorched, 31-0, by the Vikings in Daniels' start last week. Marcus Mariota has had his moments filling in for Daniels, but he's also turned the ball over six times in his six starts. Giants rookie Jaxson Dart has given the ball away just twice in his last six starts. Give me the team that's playing at home and coming off a bye."

Relying on Stars

Parr makes some solid points in his explanation for picking the Giants over the Commanders. The Commanders have been floundering and just lost big to the Vikings. Add in the fact that the Giants have shown flashes with Dart's ability to bring energy into the game, and it makes sense with them being home and coming off a bye that they should win this game.

Both teams have struggled with injuries throughout the year, and the Commanders just lost their safety blanket in Zach Ertz last week to make matters worse. Mariota will have to rely on his stars in Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin heavily in this one and pray to the heavens that the defense can stop Dart and company in any way.

