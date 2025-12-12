Commanders must move forward after another Jayden Daniels injury

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is back on the sidelines after re-aggravating his elbow injury suffered earlier in the season.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke about how the team will move forward without Daniels against the New York Giants in Week 15.

"Yeah, we were going to be smart in some areas and try to limit any exposure, if we could, but unfortunately, you know, part of the game and that ended up happening," Kingsbury said.

“It's been a tough season on him, there's no doubt. That's football. It's unfortunate that that's happened. But, you know, offensively we've got to keep building and try to get better. Sunday wasn't acceptable on any level, coaching or playing and so that's our main focus now this week is making some massive improvements before Sunday."

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Commanders moving back to Marcus Mariota

With Daniels on the sidelines once again, Marcus Mariota steps in to the starting role for a seventh time this season. Kingsbury is prepared for what the Commanders will face with Mariota on the field.

“Yeah I would just say offensively we, you know, with him really from the spring on through training camp, just we were never able to get into a rhythm with everybody," Kingsbury said.

"Enough practices strung together, enough games strung together, just practicing consistently. It just wasn't able to happen. And so I think it's hard to really assess what that looked like based on just, we never had consistent practice or rhythm or anything of that nature, whether he was banged up or, you know, other guys were out.”

Mariota and the Commanders are facing off against the Giants on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET from inside MetLife Stadium. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app or the NFL app.

