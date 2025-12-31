Commanders line crisis demands drastic changes

The Washington Commanders are likely going into Week 18 with three different interior offensive linemen than they planned on having for the bulk of the season when it all started.

While right guard Sam Cosmi started the season still recovering from the knee injury he suffered in the 2024 NFL Playoffs, the plan was always to get him back and reinstall him as the starter at that position. The Commanders did just that, but another stint on injured reserve has ended his season, leaving veteran Andrew Wylie filling in for the final stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, Washington center Tyler Biadasz suffered two injuries last week and is almost assuredly not playing in the finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, and left guard Chris Paul is a bona fide starter, but not the guy who was expected to man that position at the beginning of the year. That player was Brandon Coleman, who may have to step in at left tackle for a third game and second start if veteran Laremy Tunsil can’t go.

Facing Jalen Carter shorthanded

And the best part (insert sarcastic font) is that all of this is happening one week after struggling to find consistent rushing success up the middle against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, preparing for an Eagles front that will be better staffed than the last time the Commanders saw them with Jalen Carter back on the field and back to form as one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the league.

So, even if Washington gets running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. back after he missed the last game with an illness, it could find it hard to run the ball when in the low red zone (from about the five-yard line in). So, here are three ideas of what offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury could do to combat the lack of interior efficiency, should it become an issue in Week 18.

Moving the pocket

The first idea is probably our preferred approach, and it’s pretty simple: Move the action away from Carter.

Since he plays in the middle, even off-center a bit, moving quarterback Josh Johnson, or Marcus Mariota if he can play, is ideal. It makes Carter chase, and making dominant big men run is always a good strategy to wear them down, and it removes the quarterback from being the biggest threat as much as possible.

From there, it’s about getting uncovered as receivers or putting a convoy in front of the quarterback to help him run the ball in, and doing it as quickly as possible because a guy like Carter isn’t going to stay out of the play for very long. A true run game alternative, of course, is the pitch play.

Trick plays and rub routes

Secondly, there’s a classic trick play, and we know Kingsbury likes to get fancy with it sometimes.

The shovel pass can be risky, especially if your quarterback isn’t the greatest at processing close-quarters conflict and more so when you have a highly intelligent defensive tackle on the other side of the ball.

But if you set it up right and catch your opponent in their own aggression, the shovel pass can be highly effective, attacking the middle of a defense that would otherwise be hard to penetrate.

Create separation with pick plays

Finally, there’s the classic rub, which defenders refer to as pick plays. It does seem that officials have gotten tighter on these plays this season and are more willing to throw flags on them, but if done right, they can be used to create windows of opportunities that are more likely to succeed than trying to spring an eligible lineman open for a big-man touchdown, though we’ve seen this offense do that successfully as well.

Whatever the Commanders do, if Kingsbury finds it difficult to gain yards up the middle in short yardage situations, it would be wise for him to try any of these options over continuing to slam his, or one of his running backs’ heads into a brick wall, hoping the pain just goes away on its own.

