Commanders injury disaster creates perfect Week 18 test

At first glance, Washington Commanders fans may see the Week 18 injury report as a disaster. Key starters like Tyler Biadasz and Laremy Tunsil have appeared on the report, and the idea of facing the Philadelphia Eagles defensive front feels like a disaster waiting to happen. But with the season coming to an end and no postseason run, this situation may be exactly what the Commanders need.

Head coach Dan Quinn has all but confirmed that the Commanders will take the field against the Eagles with a makeshift offensive line again. In most circumstances, that would be a red flag; in this case, the last 60 minutes of the season allow them to evaluate the coaches, players, and long-term roster decisions heading into 2026.

The makeshift lineup revealed

Fans can’t look at Sunday’s lineup as a collection full of backups, but as a test of flexibility and depth. With Laremy Tunsil doubtful, Brandon Coleman is expected to get another look at left tackle. That shift likely moves Nick Allegretti to center, Andrew Wylie to right guard, and Chris Paul to left guard.

Adding to the uncertainty, Tyler Biadasz is dealing with both knee and ankle injuries suffered on the same play against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas.

Coleman and Allegretti's final exam

For Coleman and Allegretti, this game functions as a final exam. Coleman has shown flashes that suggest he could be part of the long-term solution at left tackle, and Week 18 offers one last chance to make his case against an opponent like Philadelphia.

Allegretti, meanwhile, enters the offseason with questions surrounding his contract status. This isn’t a traditional audition, but it is a chance to show he belongs in the team's plans moving forward.

Emergency unit's surprising success

What makes this scenario even more encouraging is that this “emergency” line has already proven it can hold its own. Against Dallas, the unit allowed just one sack on 45 drop-backs and helped open lanes for more than 150 rushing yards.

Evaluating the coaching staff

Sunday’s game isn’t truly about beating the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s about the answers that the game can provide. Tyler Biadasz has shown he’s a reliable center, even if he isn’t among the most elite in the league. And if the offensive line performs well again, it further strengthens the case for offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and the developmental work done up front.

The future for the Washington Commanders isn’t waiting until the offseason. It starts now at the last game of the season.

