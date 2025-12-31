Commanders warned against reuniting Dan Quinn with newly released Cowboys star

The Washington Commanders are already being linked to a familiar name after a notable move around the NFL, but not everyone thinks it is a slam dunk.

The Commanders could be connected to a recently released Dallas Cowboys star cornerback due to an obvious coaching tie.

Washington is also being urged to slow down and make sure familiarity does not outweigh fit and current performance.

Tevon Diggs obviously played well for Dan Quinn in Dallas, so I asked @BMITCHLIVE30 if Washington should go after Diggs: "They have to be careful just jumping at familiarity. They need to find guys that are playing their best ball." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 30, 2025

Brian Mitchell issues strong warning

According to NBC Sports 4 reporter JP Finlay, former Commanders star Mitchell was asked about Washington potentially adding Trevon Diggs and did not hesitate to offer a warning.

“They have to be careful just jumping at familiarity. They need to find guys that are playing their best ball.”

The connection between Diggs and Washington is easy to understand. Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator in Dallas during Diggs’ rise from 2021 through 2023, a stretch where Diggs became one of the league’s most recognizable ball-hawking cornerbacks. Quinn left the Cowboys in 2024, but the defensive system and philosophy Diggs thrived in remain part of his coaching identity.

From Diggs’ perspective, Washington would be a comfortable destination. He knows the terminology, the expectations, and the style of defense. That familiarity is why the idea has gained traction so quickly. On paper, it looks like a natural reunion that could benefit both sides if Diggs still has plenty left in the tank.

Weighing 106.8 passer rating vs. risk

From the Commanders’ point of view, the interest makes sense. Washington’s pass defense struggled throughout the season, surrendering a 106.8 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, which ranks third worst in the NFL entering Week 18. That number alone explains why adding help in the secondary will be a priority this offseason.

Diggs could potentially help change that narrative. A proven corner with experience in Quinn’s system could immediately raise the ceiling of the defense, especially if the two are able to recreate the success they once shared in Dallas. For a unit that allowed too many explosive plays, the appeal is obvious.

Still, Mitchell’s caution matters. Washington is entering a critical offseason with cap space and opportunities to reshape the roster. This cannot be about nostalgia or comfort alone. The Commanders need players who are currently playing their best football and fit where the team is headed, not where it has been.

For the Commanders, the Diggs discussion highlights a bigger offseason theme. Familiar names will come up. The challenge will be making sure every move is about building a better defense for the future, not simply reuniting past success.

