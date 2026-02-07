Former Commanders Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury Joins Surprising Team

Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is officially ending his brief search for a new coaching home after mutually parting ways with the franchise at the conclusion of the season.

Following his departure from Washington, some believed Kingsbury could return to a head coaching role, but instead, he found himself interviewing for several vacant offensive coordinator positions around the league. Kingsbury spoke with the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens, as well as NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, before ultimately landing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Signs of Something, Not Quite Everything

Kingsbury’s tenure in Washington was marked by flashes of promise, particularly as they began their rebuild last season. Kingsbury played a key role in helping revitalize the Commanders' offense, particularly in developing quarterback Jayden Daniels. The offense showed creativity and pace early, offering optimism that Washington had found its direction on offense.

That momentum, however, never fully carried over into his second year. Injuries plagued the offense this season, and combined with inconsistency at key positions, limited its ability to grow or establish a clear identity. As a result, the offense rarely had the ability it needed to evolve beyond short-term adjustments, leaving both Kingsbury and the Commanders searching for stability.

When Timing Runs Out

While Kingsbury demonstrated moments of innovation, his time in Washington ultimately ran out because of a broader organizational shift. With Dan Quinn and the front office focused on establishing a long-term identiy for the franchise, fit became more important than patience. So with that, Washington decision to mutually move on was less about failure and more about timing.

Now in Los Angeles, Kingsbury joins longtime friend Sean McVay, a collaboration the two have discussed dating back to their days competing in the NFC West when Kingsbury served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams are coming off a season with the league’s top-ranked scoring offense, but are reshaping their staff after former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur accepted the Cardinals’ head coaching job.

The Lesson Washington Can’t Ignore

Kingsbury’s next stop doesn’t change what he did for the Commanders during his time there. As the Commanders continue their offensive rebuild under new leadership, the lesson remains clear: sustained success requires stability, patience, and the right fit from top to bottom.

