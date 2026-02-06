Dolphins Named Best Team For Commanders Star Wide Receiver

When veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel joined the Washington Commanders last season, the reaction from fans was mixed. Some were excited to see a proven Pro Bowler suit up in burgundy and gold, while others believed Samuel was past his prime and wouldn’t make the same impact he once did with the San Francisco 49ers.

Samuel was able to quiet some of that doubt. While he didn’t have an explosive season, he emerged as one of the few bright spots on an offense plagued by injuries and inconsistency. He became a reliable target, often leading the team in receiving yards and providing a steady presence when the Commanders needed it most. Now that Samuel has shown flashes of his ability to impact the offense, the question becomes whether his future remains in Washington.

A Contract that Leaves the Door Open

When the Commanders acquired Samuel from the 49ers, they restructured his contract, guaranteeing him $17 million for the 2025 season with an additional $3 million available through incentives. The move secured Samuel through the final year of his existing deal, setting him up to become a free agent in 2026.

If Samuel does not return to Washington, one potential landing spot could be the Miami Dolphins. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Miami was listed as an ideal destination for the veteran wide receiver should he hit the open market.

Miami Emerges as a Potential Landing Spot

The Dolphins are expected to move on from Tyreek Hill, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 against the New York Giants. In limited action, Hill recorded 21 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown. Without Hill, Miami leaned heavily on Jaylen Waddle, who finished the season with 325 receiving yards. A Hill departure would leave a clear opening in the Dolphins’ receiving corps that Samuel could fill.

Another key factor is Miami’s offensive coaching staff. Bobby Slowik was recently promoted to offensive coordinator and has prior experience working with Samuel during his time as the 49ers’ pass game specialist in 2021. That season marked the peak of Samuel’s career, as he earned All-Pro honors with 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and 14 total offensive touchdowns.

What Comes Next for Samuel

While Washington gave Deebo Samuel an opportunity to prove he still belongs among the league’s top playmakers, his long-term future with the Commanders remains uncertain. A reunion with a familiar offensive mind could make Miami an appealing option if he moves on.

