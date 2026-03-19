Washington Commanders Fan Favorite Returning for Ninth Season

The Washington Commanders may not have signed the biggest names this free agency cycle, but more often than not, that plan tends to work out better than when you get the high-profile players in your organization.

Washington has done a great job thus far this offseason, re-signing their own key players while bringing in outside faces that are sure to elevate their respective position groups.

While things have slowed considerably following the first wave of free agency, some moves are still coming down the pipeline, and the Commanders announced that they have now extended fan-favorite safety Jeremy Reaves for another year.

Jeremy Reaves, A True Commander

Getting Reaves back for another year is a huge win for the culture-building that is continuing to push through the franchise. Keeping a homegrown, eight-year All-Pro is exactly how you stabilize a locker room that is coming off a shocker of a season and a transition in coaching.

Reaves has spent the majority of his NFL career as a backup while being known as a special-teams ace. However, Reaves saw extended playing time this past season, starting in eight games and roughly 62% of defensive snaps, collecting a career-high 91 tackles, seven passes defended, and one interception.

Even with the addition of Nick Cross this offseason, the extension of Reaves ensures that the Commanders have a reliable option that can play pretty much anywhere in the secondary who understands what is being asked of him and can be inserted in a pinch.

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Reaves' presence will bring a sense of continuity to the unit, which will be seeing some turnover at positions as well as coaching. As a glue guy who has been with the franchise for over eight years, Reaves' leadership will be highly valued by the new defensive coaches, especially with his experience of having gone through multiple coaching regimes.

Reaves' playing time in the secondary will certainly decrease in 2026 as long as they can stay healthy back there. And with that, he will likely turn his attention a bit more to becoming that All-Pro level special teamer we have seen in the past.

Having consistency across all three phases of the game is key to an NFL franchise being successful, and that is exactly the type of player Reaves can be. It's rare to find a player these days who spends this amount of time with one team, so it shows the character of Reaves and why so many within the building respect him to the highest of levels.

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