Familiar Face Returning to Commanders Running Back Room

Things have calmed down since last week's onslaught of free agency moves, and the Washington Commanders aren't done just quite yet.

The Commanders have gotten better on both sides of the ball with young, talented players who are expected to see serious roles within their respective position groups, and they continued to add to one unit in particular to begin Week 2 of free agency.

Despite signing two running backs this offseason in Rachaad White and Jerome Ford, Washington has added yet another back to the depth chart, re-signing veteran Jeremy McNichols to a one-year deal.

Free-agent RB Jeremy McNichols is returning to Washington on a one-year deal, per sources.



Washington’s current backfield now will include McNichols, Bill Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White and Jerome Ford. pic.twitter.com/e2JkwdFL7I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2026

McNichols Re-Signing Crowds Commanders Backfield

The Commanders' re-signing of McNichols signals they are moving further away from the "feature back" model of the running back position toward a highly specialized, committee-based rushing attack in a now almost overly crowded room.

Adding McNichols to a group that includes Jacory Croskey-Merritt, White, and Ford makes the Commanders' backfield one of the most diverse in the league and will allow new offensive coordinator David Blough to be highly versatile when designing his play calls for the upcoming season.

McNichols will likely be the odd man out when it comes to who sees touches, but he will play a valuable role with the team from a veteran standpoint and has the potential to make an impact on special teams.

Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If one back goes down, or if a defense is susceptible to a specific style, the Commanders and Blough will have an answer ready at their disposal. Having great depth is key in the NFL, and the Commanders now look to have one of the deepest units in the league.

McNichols will likely serve as the "break in case of emergency" running back for the Commanders, but as a veteran, he will be relied upon to help bridge continuity, be active on special teams, and be a mentor for the rest of the backs in the backfield.

Blough's offense is now designed to exploit specific matchups rather than ride one player or the "hot hand". With McNichols now in tow, who profiles more as a do-it-all backup, Croskey-Merritt will be featured as that early-down back, with "Pony" personnel potentially becoming more of a thing with White as a slot-receiver hybrid to create mismatches, and Ford as the change-of-pace, physical back.

With the Commanders re-signing McNichols, it's important to note that it very well takes them out of the conversation to draft or move up for perennial RB1 in the NFL Draft, Jeremiyah Love.

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