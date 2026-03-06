Top 3 Free Agent Candidates the Commanders Should Target in 2026

The Washington Commanders don’t have a position on their roster where they couldn’t use at least a little bit of help. Even at quarterback, with Jayden Daniels entering year three of his rookie deal but Marcus Mariota a pending free agent, the need for a solid backup is evident.

While the most important position on the field is at least settled at the top, there are others not so lucky. The Commanders decided to move on from starting center Tyler Biadasz, who has since agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving a big hole on their offensive line. They also agreed to a new two-year deal with Nick Allegretti, who projects to provide veteran competition at the position.

Meanwhile, with the release of cornerback Marshon Lattimore coming as well, Washington is opening up north of $18 million more in cap space, but another starting role on the roster. With all these positions to fill, who are the three best free agent targets for general manager Adam Peters to target? We identify three of the NFL’s top free agents here.

Why Jaelan Phillips is the Ideal Defensive Candidate for Ashburn

EDGE Jaelan Phillips (No. 2)

At 27 years old, Phillips is looking to potentially join the third team of his still young career.

A first-round pick in 2021 of the Miami Dolphins, Phillips spent the majority of his first five seasons there before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The trade cost the Eagles a third-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and he played in eight games, providing two sacks after joining that team.

In his four and a half years with the Dolphins, Phillips never reached double-digit sack totals, but did start his career with three years of 6.5 or more before injury problems struck in his third season, while he was on pace for a career year.

Phillips spent the rest of that year and the next (2024) battling to get healthy before being able to play a full 17 games in 2024, recording five sacks in the process, and then combining for five more in his split season in 2025 between Miami and the Eagles.

Coming off back-to-back seasons in which he was able to play in 17 games, there’s reason to have hope his body is past the two years he lost to two separate injuries, but his past, including collegiate injuries, could scare some off.

If Peters has faith in the medical status of Phillips, who turns just 27 in May, then adding him to the mix with Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise Jr. (both of whom are coming off significant injuries themselves) could provide a boost to a pass rush that went mostly dormant in 2025.

Additional Top Free Agent Candidate to Consider: Odafe Oweh (No. 8)

Can the Commanders Compete for Center Tyler Linderbaum?

CENTER Tyler Linderbaum (No. 3)

Linderbaum is coming off his third-straight Pro Bowl campaign in four years playing for the Baltimore Ravens, and regardless of where he signs, he’ll be the new highest-paid center in the game when he does.

Could that be with the Commanders? It could, though some have indicated it won’t be.

These types of things have a tendency to surprise in free agency, and there’s even a chance he returns to the Ravens, who have reportedly offered a market-setting deal that he has yet to accept.

Testing the waters to see what’s available to him is smart, especially with the offensive line franchise tag figure being so inflated, preventing Baltimore from preventing him from hitting free agency to begin with.

Additional Top Free Agent Candidate to Consider: Connor McGovern (No. 23)

How Alec Pierce Could Transform David Blough’s 2026 Offense

WIDE RECEIVER Alec Pierce (No. 5)

By placing the transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones, the Indianapolis Colts did two things. One, they secured their starting quarterback for at least 2026. Second, they gave Pierce at least a little bit of comfort in knowing who the team’s quarterback would be moving forward.

Reports out of Indianapolis have suggested that Pierce wanted to be secure in the team’s quarterback plans before signing anything long-term. Transition tagging Jones does that to a certain extent, but at the same time, the question remains on whether or not that will be enough to convince the talented receiver he’s good to sign a multi-year extension with the franchise that drafted him in 2022.

Pierce’s market value is projected to earn him north of $20 million per year on his next deal, and there are whispers that a bidding war could be coming that’ll raise that number even higher.

If that happens, I’m not sure I’d expect Peters to get involved with that too deeply, but the need for another weapon to complement and potentially take over for Terry McLaurin in the future is obvious. That reality makes Pierce a name worth watching for Washington, and a phone call I expect Peters to at least make once.

Additional Top Free Agent Candidate to Consider: Rashid Shaheed (No. 11)

