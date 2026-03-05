Why the Commanders Could Pursue Recently Released Falcons Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly moving on from receiver Darnell Mooney, and while the Washington Commanders have plenty of names to consider in free agency this offseason, his should be on that list.

Mooney has played for the Chicago Bears and Falcons during his six-year NFL career and will turn 29-years-old this October. For the Commanders, he presents as a candidate for a one-year deal with solid upside and low risk, who can play receiver from several different alignments.

Why Darnell Mooney Fits David Blough’s Offensive Scheme

In 2025, for Atlanta, Money spent most of his time lined up wide, with time split between both the left and right sides of the field. He also spent just over 200 snaps in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus’s tracking service, showcasing the type of versatility I believe Washington is looking for in its receivers under new offensive coordinator David Blough.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Analyzing the Systemic Decline of the 2025 Atlanta Falcons Offense

Many will point to Mooney’s yards per reception dropping from 15.5 in 2024, a career high, to 13.8 in 2025 as a sign of the receiver's fading ability to impact the offense. However, given the fact that No. 1 receiver Drake London’s yards per reception rate was even lower, and tight end Kyle Pitts’s rate dropped from 12.8 yards per catch in 2024 to just 10.5 in 2025, I believe it’s a result of systemic decline more than any one player’s.

In fact, in a recent episode of Locked On Falcons Squad, reporter Maria Martin even pointed out that Mooney did what he did while battling injuries all season long. Locked On Falcons host Aaron Freeman even praised Mooney for being essentially the only other option outside of London during his two seasons with the team.

Mooney played in 15 games while battling those health issues at the same time, Atlanta battled quarterback inconsistency both in play and in health as the team was forced to roll with backup veteran Kirk Cousins following an injury to Michael Penix Jr. that limited him to just nine games last season.

Will Adam Peters Gamble on Mooney’s Vertical Speed?

There’s no doubt that Mooney’s 2025 campaign falls well short of being the best in his career, and in fact may have been his worst. However, the history shows a receiver who can stretch the field while also operating effectively as a short-yardage receiver, turning small catches into bigger gains.

There’s no guarantee he’d be able to recapture some of the promise he displayed before arriving to the Falcons, but he’s shown flashes, has not been reported as a locker room problem, and will likely come in at just the right price for general manager Adam Peters to roll the dice on, and for Blough to work with to see if he can be a part of his 2026 solutions.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.