Why Commanders Cut Tyler Biadasz

The Washington Commanders will look different on the offensive line next season.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport, the Commanders are releasing starting center Tyler Biadasz.

"The Commanders are releasing starting center Tyler Biadasz, source said. Another center available in free agency. The 28-year-old has started 31 games over two seasons," Rapaport tweeted.

Commanders Cut Tyler Biadasz

The #Commanders are releasing starting center Tyler Biadasz, source said. Another center available in free agency. The 28-year-old has started 31 games over two seasons. pic.twitter.com/Khc07CCkhA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2026

Biadasz carried a cap hit of nearly $11 million for this season, but the Commanders are saving $2.8 million by releasing him ahead of the new league year. Biadasz was a massive help for Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels when he was coming into the league, so this is a big loss for Washington in the long run.

"Anything I ever needed, man, Tyler is always there, always checking up on me," Daniels said back in 2024. "We check up on each other, so we're just building that relationship outside of football because, man, that's important for us to, not just me, but me and the whole line to get to know each other outside of football.

"... Communication. I mean, that's the biggest thing. That's what we preach on the offensive side of the ball, especially the quarterback, center and running backs because we all got to communicate where we're going, what we're doing. I'm going to be on the same page," Daniels said.

The Commanders will now need to figure out who to replace Biadasz with on the offensive line. It remains to be seen whether the Commanders will go through free agency or the draft to replace him, but Washington will have to make another move.

The player that eventually replaces Biadasz will have big shoes to fill, but the hope is that he will be able to work well with Daniels as he tries to navigate the new aspects of the offense that David Blough is looking to incorporate next season.

The Commanders can sign free agents at the beginning of the league year on March 9. In the meantime, many members of the coaching staff and front office are in Indianapolis as they scout and interview members of the upcoming draft class at the league's annual Scouting Combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more free coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2026 offseason.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.