Commanders Beat Out Five Teams to Hire Defensive Coordinator Daronte Jones

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders were possibly the last team to interview new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones before agreeing to hire him earlier this week, but they weren’t the only ones.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, at least five teams interviewed the new Commanders coach, showing that not only was he an up-and-coming prospect in the business, but one that was on the cusp of taking his next step up the coaching ladder one way or another.

As he prepares to make his official arrival in Washington later this week, Jones is not only taking a step in his own career but is also expected to take his new defense forward, where it failed in 2025.

Why Jones was a hot commodity

While I don’t have confirmation of which teams also interviewed Jones, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine the Green Bay Packers being one of them after losing their defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, who took the Miami Dolphins head coaching position this hiring cycle.

As a rival of the Minnesota Vikings, the idea of getting defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s No. 2 man on his staff in the building for at least a conversation, or on Zoom as they do these days, would be too attractive not make happen, I imagine.

Not only would it have proven to be a valuable opportunity to get a rival’s view of your roster and organization, but insight into one of the rising minds in the game today.

Hafley himself may have reached out to interview Jones for consideration to join the Dolphins staff as well, though play-calling duties would likely be a tipping point in the negotiations there.

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39)

Replicating the Josh Metellus success

Regardless of who else pursued Jones, he’s coming to the Commanders, and with him is at least a shot at fixing a secondary that went from being strong in one area, preventing explosive passes, to vulnerable in every area of the field last season.

With the Vikings, Jones and the defensive staff helped turn Josh Metellus into a big nickel-type hybrid linebacker/safety, turning him into a defensive star after he started as a special teams standout.

There are several safeties currently on the roster who could fill a similar type of role for Jones in Washington, though Jeremy Reaves looks like the closest comparative player currently in the locker room.

Of course, before the players ever get to run a Jones-designed concept there is still work to be done, and I expect the new defensive coordinator will get busy evaluating the current staff of assistant coaches he’s inheriting, as he and the Commanders continue to solidify what that part of the organization will look like in 2026, so they can get busy crafting the rest of it.

