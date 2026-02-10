Commanders One Step Closer to Top Free Agent Target

The Washington Commanders need an answer at tight end, and pending free agent David Njoku could be it. And, as it turns out, he will almost certainly be available when the new league year begins in mid-March.

In a social media post this week, the potential Commanders target shared a message of love for the city of Cleveland, appreciation for the team's ownership and decision-makers who selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and appreciation for his teammates. “The time for me to find a new home has come, and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart,” Njoku said, confirming that he will indeed become a free agent in 2026.

A historic run in Cleveland

While playing for the Browns has diminished his chances of becoming a household name due to the team's lack of success, Njoku has quietly worked his way toward the top of the franchise’s record books. Presently, the tight end is second in Cleveland history in touchdown catches and receptions for a tight end, behind only Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome.

He’s only made one Pro Bowl, but Njoku has recorded at least 500 receiving yards in three of the past four seasons. Not good enough to be considered in the top tier of NFL tight ends, but certainly respectable numbers.

Health and production concerns

However, he’s really struggled in the health department. In the past two seasons alone, Njoku has missed 11 games while playing just 11 in 2024 and 12 in 2025.

Things really hit a wall for the Browns and their tight end in 2025 when he was able to produce just 33 receptions for less than 300 yards of offense in the 12 games he appeared in. While he did turn four of those 33 catches into touchdowns, the production just wasn’t enough, and with new head coach Todd Monken joining the team, I can only assume the two sides have since talked, leading to Njoku’s post this week.

Njoku immediately becomes arguably the top tight end in the free agent market, with others on expiring contracts facing different situations. Travis Kelce is expected to retire or return to the Kansas City Chiefs, while many expect the Atlanta Falcons to come to terms with Kyle Pitts or franchise tag him after a strong 2025 performance. Isaiah Likely could challenge the title of top free agent tight end on the board, and I expect Monken, who coached him with the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons, to be targeting him to join the Browns’ roster.

The Ben Sinnott factor

Njoku turns 30 this July, and while he would bring experience to the room that will be missing with Zach Ertz not only entering free agency himself but continuing to rehabilitate from an ACL injury suffered late in 2025, he’d also be perceived as a roadblock in front of young tight end Ben Sinnott.

However, nobody knows Sinnott and his potential fit in the new David Blough offense about to be unveiled in Washington more than the team does, so if it believes a veteran like Njoku is needed, I’d expect the conversation to be aggressive and swift. Either way, after the window to negotiate opens on March 10th at noon Eastern time, don’t expect Njoku’s search for a new home to take very long.

