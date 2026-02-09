Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker Could Be Top Target for Commanders

Before he ran his way to being the Super Bowl MVP, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was already at the top of the free agent wish list for the Washington Commanders. Now, if somehow he finds his way east, it could lead to quite a rematch in 2026 between the two teams.

On the long list of teams visiting the Commanders this season is the Seahawks, now the defending Super Bowl Champions. And because of that, there lies an opportunity for the 2026 burgundy and gold squad to win a key measuring stick game, and an opportunity for the NFL to capitalize on some headlines should Walker wind up on this side of that future matchup.

A "redemption" storyline for Daniels

Washington signing Walker to become its new primary back this offseason would change the dynamic of the next game between these two, because, not only would the NFL then be able to feature the Super Bowl MVP facing his old championship team, it’d be able to do it with the Commanders, not yet confirmed, in their new Super Bowl era duds that are expected to become permanent beginning in 2026.

It would also be an opportunity for Washington to shake off some of the demons of the past season early on, especially if the matchup were to be a home opener in Week 2, maybe even in primetime. Quarterback Jayden Daniels went down with a dislocated elbow late in a blowout loss to Seattle in Week 9 of the 2025 season, wearing the uniform we expect to become permanent, and in primetime. Armed with Walker in his backfield, however, and a new defensive coordinator on the other side of the ball, things could go a bit differently the next time around.

Combining the hopeful redemption of Daniels as a rising star in the NFL, the Super Bowl-era vibes from a classic franchise, the defending champions, of course, and the Seattle hero-turned-foe storyline, the pregame conversation writes itself, really.

There are, of course, hurdles to this. Obviously, if Walker doesn’t land in Washington, then a major appeal factor in this idea goes out the window.

The cost of doing business

The Seahawks have 1,700+ reasons (his total yards from scrimmage this year, including the postseason) to do everything they can to bring Walker back. Currently, however, Spotrac projects his market value at $9 million per year on a new four-year contract. Among active deals today, that would put him right around 12th in annual average value, along with New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. After the postseason run Walker has had, I’d imagine his agent is likely looking at $9 million per year as the floor, not the ceiling.

Given the shelflife of most NFL running backs and the fact that Walker turns 26 this October, this may be not only the best, but the only, shot he gets at a major deal. I’m not talking about resetting the market for Saquon Barkley's money, but the top 10 is likely within reach if he hits free agency. That would push Walker up over the $10 million per year mark.

Why Seattle might say goodbye

Since the running back franchise tag number is expected to reach north of $14 million this year, it’s possible that if Walker wants more than what the market value says he’s worth for his Super Bowl heroics, Seattle may balk at the deal, and he may hit open waters where anything can happen.

The final hurdle would be whether general manager Adam Peters sees the fit and justification for the same cost the Seahawks may not find agreeable, and whether Walker wants to continue his career in Washington.

So, this isn’t a slam dunk, but if the stars align just right, the Commanders may get their new lead back, and we may get an early measuring stick game to watch between Walker's new team and the defending Super Bowl Champions.

