Commanders Surge in Early NFL Power Rankings Despite 12 Losses

The Washington Commanders have the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft because they finished as the seventh-worst team in the 2025 season, yet somehow are the No. 17-ranked team in Fox Sports’ Way-Too-Early Power Rankings.

Released shortly after the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl on Sunday night, Ralph Vacchiano's power rankings have the Commanders ahead of teams that bested them in 2025, such as the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, who finished second in the NFC East.

A confusing climb?

Even the Los Angeles Chargers, who Washington beat in 2025, are ranked ahead of the burgundy and gold at No. 9.

Of course, the Commanders beat the Chargers early in the season, and that team went on to hit double digits in wins, while this one hit the 12-loss mark one year after earning as many wins.

“A healthy Jayden Daniels will be a big boost for this team, but now he’ll have to succeed without OC Kliff Kingsbury. Also, his injuries weren’t the only problem in D.C. The defense needs a big offseason overhaul, too,” Vacchiano says in his ranking of Washington.

Not only are the Commanders ranked surprisingly high in this too-early iteration of NFL power rankings, but they are also among the biggest climbers compared to the last.

In his previous version, Washington came in 26th, exactly where its draft status would suggest it should be.

Injuries masked the potential

Clearly, this development points to faith in the organization’s upside and the ceiling provided by young talent such as Daniels and veterans who, when healthy, have proven dangerous.

Just last year, the Commanders lost two such veterans to injury, with receiver Terry McLaurin missing significant time with a quad injury and edge rusher Dorance Armstrong lost for the season in Week 7 while riding a Pro Bowl pace for sack production.

Fixing the "systemic issues"

What is keeping Washington from breaking into the top half of the league here, however, is the systemic issues that not only repeated themselves but got worse on the defensive side of the ball in 2025. Specifically, the inability to devise new ways to operate the defense as it floundered week after week against opponents who clearly knew what to expect was troubling.

That problem led to the dismissal of the team’s defensive coordinator and the hiring of Daronte Jones, who comes from a Minnesota Vikings defense known for reinventing itself seemingly every season.

