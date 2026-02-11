Deebo Samuel and Von Miller Predicted to Leave Commanders

NFL free agency is less than one month away, and several Washington Commanders' names could land elsewhere this offseason, including receiver Deebo Samuel, who Fox Sports’ Greg Auman believes will end up with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“His one-year production for the Commanders was lackluster: 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns. The same player who once led the league at 18.2 yards per catch averaged a career-low 10.1 in 2025, and the versatile playmaker who once rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns was barely used as a ballcarrier, getting 75 yards and a single score. Can a creative offensive mind get more out of his skill set? Perhaps, but it's likely he'll get less this time around, closer to $12-14 million a year.”

Deebo Samuel linked to Chargers

That price tag is about what I project Samuel to get in his next contract, whether that comes from Washington or not, so that certainly tracks. And as Auman eluded to here, Samuel is certainly capable of producing more than he was able to in Washington, presuming he lands in an offense more suited to get creative with his skillset.

Defensive leaders on the way out?

Another pending free agent Commanders star on Auman’s top 100 list is linebacker Bobby Wagner. While many of us believe the backer will either retire or come back for another season in the DMV, Auman has other plans.

“A new coordinator for the Commanders could mean Wagner is signing elsewhere, a future Hall of Famer still making plays on a consistent basis. Could he return to the Seahawks or Rams and try to chase a second ring on the way out?” Auman asks. It’s a valid question, but new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones prides himself on crafting his defense around his players rather than forcing them to adapt solely to it. So, if Wagner wants to come back, I presume that Jones would likely welcome his leadership and proven tackling ability, and work on a system that is going to minimize the legend’s exposure on the edges and in the passing game.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota also landed in Auman’s top 100 list, and like Wagner, believes he may be headed west.

“He had 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 2025, and the hope is that your backup quarterback can help you go .500 while a starter is out, but he hasn't been there in a while. He made $8 million this past season and is probably down a tick from that. Maybe he follows Kliff Kingsbury and becomes the Rams' next backup quarterback?” Auman asks.

The 100th player on the list is Washington edge rusher Von Miller, who came in to ‘shoot threes’ in 2025 but was forced to do much more than that due to injuries. Miller has said that he wants to come back to play for the Commanders again in 2026, and has also said he’d be open to a return to the Denver Broncos.

A shocking landing spot for Von Miller

Auman believes he could end up in the AFC West Division, but with a Broncos rival, instead.

“Miller, 36, managed to lead Washington with nine sacks in 2025 while playing rotational snaps on an affordable $6 million deal. Can he do it again for Year 16? Of course, he can. He's the NFL's active career sack leader with 138.5, a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he's playing for a fraction of what he cost a few years ago. He played in his heyday for Gary Kubiak in Denver, so could he finish his career with Klint in Las Vegas?” Auman asks.

It’s an interesting idea and one that Broncos fans would hate.

Interestingly enough, none of the pending Commanders free agents were projected to re-sign by Auman, and that’s a theme I’ve been hearing from many conversations surrounding the team.

Washington did extend punter Tress Way earlier this week, locking in one veteran to return in 2026. By this time next month, we’ll know who else is getting extensions, and which Commanders are being released into the free agent pool to see if they want to become players by any other team name, in 2026.

