David Blough Ready to Call Plays For Commanders

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough will be the team's new play caller next season.

It will be a somewhat new position for the first-year coordinator, but as a veteran quarterback in the NFL, Blough is fully aware of how important the responsibility is.

“I've just seen the difference it can make, you know, I've seen the difference at different stops in my career of getting to see different styles, different play callers, different innovators and it's really important," Blough said.

"You know, when you're creating a game plan, when you're developing players, putting them in the best position to succeed that you know, how important the play calling role is. So kinda like I mentioned, for John [Keim], like it's as close as you can get to calling the play in the huddle and actually being the guy receiving the snap and now developing that and helping get our group to the best collective outcome is what really excites me.”

David Blough Talks Playcalling For Commanders

Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Blough has been to numerous stops as a quarterback in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals among others, and he has picked up a little bit here and there that will help him build the offense he's trying to develop with the Commanders.

“I had a wise coach share, ‘It's about strong convictions, lightly held.’ And so I think there's an adaptability that will be fluid and we're gonna do what our guys do best," Blough said.

"There will be staples of what our identity will look like, but there's gonna be some things that are easy for us and hard for defenses. We're gonna make the same things look different and different things look the same and teach in a creative way. And there's things that I think will be really evident when they come to life on the field.”

The chemistry Jayden Daniels and Blough have built over the last couple of years should come in handy as the two will be tasked with turning around the Commanders offense in the upcoming season.

If they can push the right buttons and make the proper changes, Washington's offense should be a lot better in 2026.

