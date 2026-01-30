Commanders Linked to Falcons' Kyle Pitts in Free Agency

The Washington Commanders are in need of adding a tight end at some point during the offseason due to Zach Ertz's torn ACL.

With Ertz out for most if not the entire 2026 campaign, the Commanders will need to add another tight end, preferably one with a lot of upside as a receiver. That's why Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker suggested that the Commanders should sign Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

"The Commanders seek a rebound from an uninspiring 2025 campaign, part of which was due to injury. Although Washington’s defense was yet again among the league’s worst, the team could also upgrade its skill-position options," Locker wrote.

"Pitts looked his best since 2021 with an 82.0 PFF receiving grade, 1.71 yards per route run and 51 first downs gained. The former fourth overall pick could find a landing spot in Washington: Zach Ertz’s future is uncertain after a serious knee injury, while John Bates and Ben Sinnott haven’t proven receiving threats. Pairing the 25-year-old Pitts with Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin could be enticing for multiple seasons."

Pitts Could Transform Commanders Offense

Pitts has had an up-and-down career so far in the NFL. In his rookie season with the Falcons, he caught 68 passes for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. It was his only year with Matt Ryan as his primary quarterback and it led to a Pro Bowl appearance.

However, injuries limited his second season to just 10 games, and he did not reach 400 receiving yards. In 2023, he was able to get to 667 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns, followed by another 600-yard campaign in 2024. This past season, Pitts had more targets than any year before with 118, making 88 catches and 928 yards with five receiving touchdowns. It was his best year yet and it couldn't have come at a better time because he is hitting the open market for the first time.

If the commanders are willing to spend on a premium tight end, Pitts should be their guy.

