Chris Rodriguez Jr. Named Commanders’ Unsung Hero of 2025

The Washington Commanders struggled to find their rhythm on offense for much of the 2025 season, largely due to a wave of injuries. Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels was touch and go as he suffered multiple injuries, and the backfield took a major hit early when veteran running back Austin Ekeler was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, but all was not lost.

Despite losing Ekeler and the offense lacking consistent production overall, one unexpected bright spot emerged. According to NFL.com, third-year Commanders running back quietly became one of the most reliable pieces of the offense during a challenging season.

Stepping up after the Ekeler injury

As noted by NFL.com’s Kevin Patra, running back Chris Rodriguez rose to the occasion, earning the label of the franchise’s unsung hero of the 2025 season. Despite receiving no Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition, Rodriguez earned his flowers for consistently showing up when the team needed him most.

Drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Rodriguez carved out a crucial role in the backfield. He proved his value by turning short runs into meaningful gains, breaking tackles in tight spaces, and thriving in short-yardage situations where it mattered most.

Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Holding off the rookie challenger

Despite early buzz surrounding rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rodriguez began taking on a larger role starting in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. He also led the team with 52 rushing yards in a 27–22 win against the New York Giants. Over a five-game stretch, Rodriguez carried the ball 54 times for 253 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.

Why the advanced metrics love him

The advanced numbers back up Rodriguez’s impact on offense. He finished the year with 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries, with the majority of that production coming over the final seven games, where he totaled 381 yards and five scores on 85 attempts. Rodriguez posted a 0.03 rush EPA per carry, ranking tied for fifth among running backs with at least 100 carries and well ahead of Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s -0.06 mark. He also delivered a 45.5% success rate, forced 29 missed tackles, and averaged 3.46 yards after contact per carry.

Rodriguez may not be heading to the Pro Bowl this season, but he showed he was far more than just depth, providing dependable and efficient play when the Commanders needed it most.

