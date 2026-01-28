Commanders Have Big Deebo Samuel Free Agency Decision

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is a free agent this offseason, and the team is trying to figure out whether or not to bring him back to the roster.

Samuel's situation is tricky, and ESPN contributor Bill Barnwell wrote about the possibility of his return to Washington.

"Samuel spent most of the season playing with various backup quarterbacks as opposed to Jayden Daniels, which obviously hurt Samuel's chance at a big season. But even if you prorate out Samuel's six games with Daniels under center, we end up with 99 catches for just 850 yards, which tells you how much of Samuel's production came on screens and lateral throws around the line of scrimmage. His average target with Daniels on the field traveled just 4.5 yards in the air, which would rank 65th out of 67 wideouts in terms of target depth over a full season," Barnwell wrote.

"There's a useful player here, but Samuel's injury history, problems holding on to the football and age (he turns 30 in January) will limit his market. It would be surprising if Samuel landed a multiyear guarantee, and he's likely to take a pay cut from the $17.5 million he made this season."

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Samuel Free Agency Decision Is Tricky For Commanders

The Commanders brought in Samuel hoping that he would be the version of himself that he was at the beginning of his San Francisco 49ers tenure. Unfortunately, due to a number of circumstances, that didn't end up being the case.

The Commanders could give it another go with Samuel, but it would not be able to be at the same salary that he had last year. The Commanders simply have too many other needs that they need to address, and that cap space should be used in other areas.

Samuel should explore other options in free agency in case another team offers him a good amount of money. However, the Commanders should piece together an offer because a second chance could be what's best for both sides.

