Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Titans Offensive Coordinator Job

The Washington Commanders made several notable changes following a disappointing season, and one of the biggest was parting ways with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. While the move surprised some, it wasn’t entirely unexpected. There had been steady chatter throughout the season about Kingsbury potentially leaving Washington, especially with his continued interest in returning to a head coaching role.

An offense in need of a reset

Although the former Commanders' offensive coordinator drew attention in head coaching circles, it now appears more likely that Kingsbury will land back in a familiar role. He is set to interview for the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator position as the franchise looks to overhaul its coaching staff following a dismal 3–14 campaign.

For a team like Tennessee, which struggled mightily on offense, Kingsbury is an intriguing candidate. In his first year running the Commanders offense, he helped fuel a 12–5 record and an NFC Championship appearance, while maximizing the talents of then rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington finished as one of the league’s most explosive units, averaging 28.5 points per game and ranking among the top five in scoring.

Why the momentum stalled

However, the momentum from that breakout season didn’t fully carry over. A wave of injuries, most notably to Daniels, coupled with increasingly predictable play-calling, stalled the offense. As a result, Kingsbury and the Commanders failed to recapture the spark that made them so dangerous the year before, ultimately leading the organization to move in a different direction.

Despite the downturn, Kingsbury’s résumé still holds significant weight around the league. He has built a reputation as a “quarterback whisperer,” having worked with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Daniels. That reputation alone makes him an appealing option for the Titans, particularly given their situation under center.

The Titans plan to interview Kliff Kingsbury and Adam Stenavich on Monday for their offensive coordinator job, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2026

A familiar blueprint in Tennessee

If Kingsbury lands the job in Tennessee, his air raid-inspired offense could be a strong fit for quarterback Cam Ward. The parallels between Ward’s current situation and Daniels’ early development are hard to ignore. Ward is entering his second season as a starter, just one year behind where Daniels was when Kingsbury arrived in Washington.

That familiarity gives Kingsbury a potential edge. If he’s able to apply the same approach that helped elevate Daniels, the Titans could see a similar offensive resurgence. As the Titans are desperate for answers on offense, Kingsbury represents a calculated swing. One that could pay off if they look at his successful history.

