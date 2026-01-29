DeAndre Hopkins Shuts Down Potential Commanders Union on Pardon My Take

ASHBURN, Va. — Like a lot of people growing up in the Carolinas before the NFL brought a franchise to the region, receiver DeAndre Hopkins grew up a fan of the Washington Commanders franchise. That doesn’t mean, however, that entering free agency this offseason, he’s itching to don the burgundy and gold.

In fact, judging by his words in a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, it sounds like Commanders fans who might have had interest in seeing the five-time Pro Bowl player join their favorite team are likely to be disappointed.

“Would you like to play with [Washington] at some point in your career?” Hopkins was asked. To that question, the receiver answered with a sly grin on his face, “I like Washington. I like Washington as a city, you know, good food, good restaurants. But yeah, I’m not sure about—you know I grew up a Redskins fan, so I think that might be enough for me.”

Hopkins politely declines

Host Eric Sollenberger, perhaps better known as PFT Commenter, then followed up by saying, “So that’s a maybe, I’m hearing a maybe? What if I said please…we would love to have you in D.C.” All while co-host Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz was laughing, enjoying every moment of the somewhat awkward, but overall fun, moment of the episode.

“Oh, man, you guys got enough receivers,” Hopkins followed up. “You got Deebo [Samuel], you got Scary Terry [McLaurin]. Ya’ll good, man, ya’ll don’t need this old man.”

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Washington’s actual receiver need

It’s true that the Commanders could use some help in the passing game, and part of their offense that was lethal in 2024 yet failed to strike much, if any, fear into the hearts and minds of opponents this past season. That failure to generate offense ultimately led to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, with former assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough elevated to the role.

The hope is that in 2026, Blough can bring a more creative offensive style to a healthier roster that will accentuate the run game as much to set up the pass as it is used to counter those who would overcommit to keeping quarterback Jayden Daniels from hurting them with his arm.

The Deebo Samuel factor

Not that I would expect Hopkins to know this off the top of his head, but Samuel is actually a free agent himself, if he and the team can’t come to an agreement on an extension before the new league year arrives in mid-March, so the need for another receiver could actually exist. However, the need being a 34-year-old (in June) receiver who hasn’t eclipsed much more than 600 yards in each of the past two years isn’t likely.

What is more likely is that the Commanders will target a younger receiver to pair with McLaurin if they can’t or don’t bring Samuel back, and that a union between Hopkins and his favorite franchise growing up was never likely to begin with.

In a world where it takes more than two people to make a deal, it appears nobody is in on this one.

