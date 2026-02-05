Commanders Have One Major Need to Address in Free Agency

The Washington Commanders are a team in need of some change after going 5-12 in the 2025 campaign.

Despite making it to the NFC Championship the year prior, the Commanders have struggled with injuries and age, and a need to dip into the fountain of youth is necessary. NFL.com writer Kevin Patra urged the Commanders to get some younger pieces on the roster, specifically in the pass rush category.

"An aging Commanders defense must get younger and faster in 2026. An inability to consistently pressure the QB off the edge had a cascading effect on Dan Quinn’s defense," Patra wrote.

"It’s notable that Dorance Armstrong finished tied for second on the team with 5.5 sacks and fourth with 25 QB pressures (per NGS). He played just seven games. The depth simply wasn’t there. Thirty-year-old Jake Martin, an impending free agent, led Washington with 44 QB pressures, and 36-year-old Von Miller had nine sacks. The Commanders must add youth and explosiveness up front."

NFL Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Commanders Need Youth on Defense

It's all fine and dandy that the Commanders have veterans on the defensive side of the ball, but it isn't a good recipe for long-term success. When everyone was healthy, the Commanders played well, but it's hard to rely on health in the NFL, especially when it comes to players with a lot of mileage on their legs.

The toll of the season was heavy on the Commanders, and that is ultimately what led to their poor record.

In the offseason, the Commanders need to add some pass rushers in the draft to get younger in the pass rush department. Luckily for them, this is a good rookie class for that particular position. The team could look to take one as early as the No. 7 overall pick in the first round.

