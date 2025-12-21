Commanders dismiss disrespectful Eagles decision with warning for rematch

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, 29-18, to fall to 4-11 on the season, one loss shy of matching the number of wins they had in 2024.

In spite of a three-point halftime lead, the Commanders couldn’t generate enough complementary football in the second half to balance out the 22 points the Eagles produced in the final two quarters, running away with their third victory over head coach Dan Quinn’s squad in the past two seasons, including the postseason.

Of course, Philadelphia scored 22 points because it went for two after its last touchdown, scored by running back Tank Bigsby. It was a move that didn’t make much strategic sense, given the 27-10 gap with less than five minutes left in the game before the conversion, and it was a decision that sparked plenty of conversation after the game was over.

Wagner dismisses strategic excuse

"I didn't understand it. I don't know what their perspective was, so it is what it is," linebacker Bobby Wagner said after the game. ”It is what it is, bro. I don't care. Is it disrespectful? Maybe. But we still got to stop them. And so that's how I look at it."

Sirianni relies on analytics

The decision to pour it on by Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni isn’t really surprising when you consider the source. After the game, Sirianni attempted a lame excuse for the decision, only further cementing that not only was it disrespectful, but it was done with intent and purpose.

“Yeah, we talked about it. We didn't want to go up 17, obviously, or we were up 17, to go up 18. We did the math and said, ‘Hey, we wanted to be able to make sure we were up 19.' It was a little bit better that way,” Sirianni said. “They could only tie you with a field goal and two touchdowns with a two-point conversion, so we were already up three scores. We wanted to make sure we went up that way, just in case and that was what our math told us in that particular case, and that's what we did. We went and executed."

If you believe that line, we’ve got some beachfront property in Montana we’d like to show you.

It’s an immediate reminder that not everyone in professional football is a professional, and to be honest, they aren’t required to be, which is why Wagner did and likely will always put the onus on him and his teammates.

"We got to stop them, and we'll see him in a couple weeks," he said, concluding his comments on the subject.

Quinn looks forward to rematch

Quinn was a little more open with his distaste of the move, sharing that he and Sirianni didn’t share any words after the game, saying, “That's their choice, man.”

He continued his thoughts on the decision, saying, “I can only answer from my side and what I would do. But hey, man, like that's how they want to get down then. Like all good. We play them again in two weeks.”

