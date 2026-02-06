Commanders' Bobby Wagner Gets Prestigious Award at NFL Honors

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner is walking away from the NFL Honors with arguably the biggest award of all.

Wagner was named the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year, which honors his philanthropy off the field. Before winning the award, Wagner expressed his gratitude in being the Commanders' nominee for the award.

"To be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award is truly an honor and a blessing," Wagner said via the team's website. "Serving the community continues to be a rewarding part of my life and I'm grateful for the opportunity to keep pouring into places and people that have become part of my story."

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who has been with Wagner for many years across his career, has seen his growth and development from when he was a young defender for the Seattle Seahawks. Quinn explained why Wagner has the right DNA to be the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

"Fourteen years into his career, Bobby continues to set the standard, both as a player and a person," Quinn said via the team's website.

"What truly sets Bobby apart is the way he leads by example and inspires the people around him. The care he puts int o his community work reflects the same dedication he brings to football, and it's why he is such an important presence in our locker room, in our community, and in our league."

It remains to be seen if Wagner will return to the Commanders as he is a free agent. At the start of the spring, he may decide to retire or sign with a team that's closer to Super Bowl contention. But it's safe to say Wagner has made his mark with the Commanders.

