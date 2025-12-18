How Eagles defense makes Commanders upset hopes slim

The Washington Commanders are getting ready to face off against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 16 matchup.

While the Commanders may be eliminated from the playoffs, they have a chance to play spoiler against the Eagles, who can clinch the NFC East title with a win. Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke about how difficult the matchup against the Eagles defense will be.

“Yeah, it's certainly a tough matchup. They've been playing at a super high-level defense. I think they gave up less than 90 yards last week against Las Vegas [Raiders], so it's going to be a great challenge," Kingsbury said.

"They can roll in five, six guys deep. That all played a really high level and can rush the pass or can stop the run. So, you got to be creative and how you attack them and we'll have our hands full, there's no doubt.”

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Commanders facing tough Eagles defense in Week 16 matchup

The matchup presents a big challenge because the Commanders are coming into the game extremely short-handed. Not only will the Commanders be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, but tight end Zach Ertz also remains out with his torn ACL.

Despite the Commanders trotting out several backups against the Eagles, they will still have to face most of Philly's first team on defense. The Commanders have been the underdogs plenty of times so far this season, but in some cases, they have been able to rise above expectations.

The Commanders just have to rely on one another and follow the game plan closely if they want to pull off the upset against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Commanders for their Week 16 matchup is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One or NFL app.

