Commanders rival shrugs off controversial Dan Quinn comments

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart isn’t bothered by the comments Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn made about him on a recent episode of Hard Knocks.

In the episode, Quinn told Commanders players that Dart is a “running back first” encouraging the defense to be aggressive when Dart leaves the pocket because he doesn’t slide or go out of bounds.

Dart said the comments made by Quinn don’t faze him.

“No, absolutely not,” Dart said when asked if Quinn's remarks bothered him. “Kirby Smart said the same thing every time he played against me. So did Nick Saban. So did every coach I played against in college. This is nothing new.”

Dart cites college experience

The Giants rookie explained that his running style has been a talking point among opposing coaches as they devise their defense plan. While he didn’t single out any specific quotes, Dart noted that similar comments have followed him throughout his college career and in the early stages of his NFL career.

“There were a lot of interviews,” he said. “You can go back and look at them. This isn’t something new that’s been brought up.”

While acknowledging the running nature of his gameplay, Dart said his focus remains on playing smart football and staying available to his team. He added that he is not concerned about the outside narratives.

Focus remains on availability

“I just try to go out there, play smart, and be available for my team,” Dart said.

Aggressive game plan yields results

Quinn’s advice appeared to pay off as the Commanders defeated the Giants 29–21 in Week 14. Dart completed 20 passes for 246 yards with two touchdowns, while also rushing for 63 yards on nine carries. However, he also threw an interception and fumbled. Dart was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter after taking a big hit, but returned to the game, throwing an incompletion on fourth down.

The Hard Knocks remarks gave us a glimpse of the mindset Quinn has had for the defense since taking over as defensive coordinator from Joe Whitt Jr. The game plan was simple: stay aggressive, disciplined, and capitalize on every opportunity.

If they carry that same physical mindset into Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the defense controls the game and gives the Commanders a chance to pull off a surprising victory.

