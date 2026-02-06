Washington Legend Sonny Jurgensen Dies at Age 91

ASHBURN, Va. — Hall of Fame quarterback and Washington legend Sonny Jurgensen has passed away at the age of 91.

A second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1957, Jurgensen became more notable in Washington thanks to his 11 seasons spent here and four of his five Pro Bowl selections coming in burgundy and gold.

While he did win one championship with the Eagles, he became a multi-time All-Pro and MVP candidate after he was traded in 1964.

A 'giant of the game'

In a statement, Washington Commanders’ managing partner Josh Harris said, “Sonny Jurgensen is, and always will be, one of the defining legends of Washington football. He was a brilliant leader, Hall of Fame quarterback, and had one of the best arms the game has ever seen. After his career on the field, Sonny’s voice became a fixture of Washington Sundays for decades, shaping the way generations of fans experienced the game.

“For me, Sonny was the embodiment of what it means to don the Burgundy and Gold: tough, smart, and endlessly devoted to this franchise and its fans. He was a giant of the game and a beloved part of our team’s identity. Our hearts and prayers are with Sonny’s family, friends, and everyone who loved him.”

In total, Jurgensen was part of four All-Pro Teams and was also named to the NFL’s 1950 All-Decade Team.

The voice of Washington Sundays

After retiring from the league, the legend remained a fixture with the franchise, serving on its broadcast team for 38 seasons alongside Sam Huff and Frank Herzog.

Jurgensen continued in that capacity until the age of 84, retiring from broadcasting in 2019.

I was fortunate to be on hand when the franchise retired Jurgensen’s jersey number in 2023 and saw firsthand the love the Washington fan base still holds for its legendary quarterback.

Family honors a 'fearless spirit'

In a statement shared by the Commanders, Jurgensen’s family said, “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Sonny Jurgensen.

We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the legends in Canton. But to those of us who knew him beyond the stadium lights, he was the steady, humorous, and deeply loving heart of our family.

He lived with deep appreciation for the teammates, colleagues, and friends he met along the way. While he has taken his final snap, his legacy will remain an indelible part of the city he loved and the family he built.

We are comforted by the knowledge that he brought joy to so many. This weekend as we enjoy the game that he loved so much, join us and raise a glass, share a story and a smile, as we celebrate the extraordinary life of a man who was, to us, the greatest of all time.”

