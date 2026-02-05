Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Might Be an Underdog Once Again

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels went from being Offensive Rookie of the Year to a shell of himself in Year 2 due to his injuries.

Daniels only played in seven of the team's 17 games in the 2025 season, throwing for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes Daniels' regression puts him behind New England Patriots star Drake Maye and Denver Broncos signal caller Bo Nix in a quarterback ranking of the 2024 draft class.

"Daniels was scintillating during his Offensive Rookie of the Year-winning campaign, winning 12 games while completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. His dual-threat skills translated well to the NFL, resulting in 891 yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries," Kay wrote.

"While Daniels and the Commanders' Year 1 run came to an end via a blowout loss to the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Washington had finally found a franchise quarterback worth building around.

"Daniels would be higher in these rankings had his career not hit an unfortunate stumbling block this past season. The quarterback struggled to stay healthy in 2025, missing a total of 10 games and getting knocked out of several others."

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks on from the sidelines. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels Slips in 2024 QB Redraft

The best ability in the NFL is availability, which Daniels simply didn't have in 2025. Injuries all over his body cost him some time this past season and the Commanders certainly missed him on the field.

Daniels is 14-10 in 24 starts with the Commanders, so there is hope that the team will get back on track once he is healthy. If he has a clean bill of health, there is a chance that he could move ahead of Maye and Nix on the list.

Daniels and the Commanders will be on the couch for Super Bowl LX on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

