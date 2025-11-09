Commanders star Daron Payne ejected after shocking play vs. Lions
The Washington Commanders are letting out their frustrations on the Detroit Lions, but not in the most productive way.
After the Lions scored on a 13-yard touchdown run from Jahmyr Gibbs, Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne threw a punch at star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who scored earlier in the game.
READ MORE: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders live updates, score, and highlights
Payne ejected after punching St. Brown
The Commanders have lost four straight games and they are on their way to a fifth consecutive loss after the Payne ejection. The Lions took a three-score lead on the play as they continue to punish the Commanders.
The Lions should be playing the game with a chip on their shoulder after the Commanders eliminated them in the playoffs in January. They are smelling blood in the water and want to pounce on the opportunity to beat the Commanders while they are down a number of players on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Payne was named the defensive captain for the team going into the game, so losing him for the rest of the contest is a major development for the Commanders defense.
"Daron Payne at his games going to be one of will, line of scrimmage game for sure. He'll be right in the middle of it," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said earlier in the week.
The Commanders were able to get a touchdown on the ensuing drive from running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., but they still trail by multiple scores against the Lions with a lot going against them. Now that Payne is out of the game, the Commanders find themselves in an even deeper hole than they were in before.
The Commanders trail 22-10 against the Lions midway through the second quarter. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.
READ MORE: Commanders face an opponent with an incredible 3-year streak
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders get some good news ahead of their 'must-win' Lions game
• Commanders' rookie class gets a disappointing mid-season report card
• Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is making a major change at his players' request
• Commanders' quiet deadline highlights a major problem for next year