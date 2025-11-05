Commanders' rookie class gets a disappointing mid-season report card
Halfway through the 2025 NFL season, it's pretty normal to see outlets putting together mid-year awards, and for fans of teams like the Washington Commanders, who seem destined to plan for next season more than they do a playoff run, these honors can be signs of success to come.
There is a growing population of Commanders fans wondering just how impactful general manager Adam Peters’ draft picks have been, so getting a look at midseason rookie standouts is a good barometer of how those detached from the team view the GM’s handiwork so far.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is thought of as one of the best in the business when it comes to draft analysis, and several members of the newest Washington class landed in his Mid-Season All-Rookie Team article, just not where most would have liked them to.
“There is still much to learn about this year’s NFL rookie class. But hitting pause at the midway point to reflect on the first half is an interesting exercise to determine which rookies have been the best at their positions thus far,” Brugler writes. “Some of the calls for our midseason All-Rookie Team were close, while others were no-brainers.”
Two of the five draft picks from this year got honorable mentions in their position groups, while none made the actual All-Rookie Team roster, including first-round offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
The Disappointing Snub
As the seventh offensive lineman drafted in 2025, it may not have been realistic to expect him on this list, especially with his move from left to right tackle on top of it all. But the presence of several linemen and tackles drafted after him will stand out as an unstated indictment of the pick, halfway through the first year.
The Honorable Mentions
Only two cornerbacks made the All-Rookie Team, and Trey Amos landed in the honorable mentions pool. Meanwhile, Will Johnson (Arizona Cardinals) and Nohl Williams (Kansas City Chiefs) got the spots on the roster.
Johnson was drafted ahead of Amos, and Williams was taken after, but we doubt anyone is really too down on the Commanders’ rookie, given that he’s been one of the more consistent players on a highly inconsistent defense this season.
The other honorable mention out of Washington is an all-out win by itself as seventh-round rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has proven to have plenty of NFL potential as the last player in his group selected in April.
A Reason for Optimism?
Given the way the season has gone, the outcomes of this list shouldn’t be much of a surprise. However, head coach Dan Quinn made it clear at the beginning of Week 10 that his team has no intentions of rolling over and dying this year, so the end-of-season All-Rookie Team may look different and may have more burgundy and gold on it when the time comes.
