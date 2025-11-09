Commanders get some good news ahead of their 'must-win' Lions game
LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Commanders are set to host the Detroit Lions this Sunday afternoon as they look to snap a four-game losing streak.
If the Commanders can steal a win this weekend as home underdogs, they’ll not only stop their four-game slide, but they’ll put themselves in position to win back-to-back games for the first time this season if they then stack another victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.
That’s getting ahead of ourselves, of course, because as home underdogs, very few expect Washington to be competitive enough to get the first win in that hypothetical situation.
Commanders' Stars Officially Sidelined
Announcing their inactive players ahead of the game on Sunday, here are the Commanders who will not participate in their effort to beat the Lions.
QB Jayden Daniels (elbow)
WR Terry McLaurin (quad)
LB Kain Medrano
OT Trent Scott
OT George Fant
DE Jalyn Holmes
Daniels and McLaurin weren’t expected to play all week due to their respective injuries, and, likely, we won’t see either of them until after the team’s bye week in Week 12. We already know we won’t see the quarterback, with head coach Dan Quinn sharing news this week that the MRI on Daniels’ injured elbow showed no extra damage outside of the dislocation, meaning he’ll not need surgery and does indeed have a shot at coming back.
McLaurin missed multiple games due to a quad injury and was able to return in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he unfortunately suffered a setback and aggravated the injury, which has kept him out for the past two weeks and is likely to keep him out for even more.
Lions' Own Injury Woes
For Detroit, it also announced its own inactive list of players for Week 10.
S Kerby Joseph (knee)
DL Pat O’Connor (knee)
RB Jacob Saylors (back)
S Erick Hallett
DL Quinton Jefferson
DL Mekhi Wingo
Like the Commanders, the Lions named a number of their inactives out for the weekend on Friday.
Frazier, Joseph, O’Connor, and Saylors were all ruled out on Friday. O’Connor and Saylors are key special teams contributors, while Joseph is the Detroit defense’s leader in interceptions this season.
Linebacker Grant Stuard was questionable with a foot injury entering the weekend, and as the leader in special teams tackles for the Lions, he represented yet another key member of the game’s third phase banged up entering this contest.
Mariota Takes the Helm
With Daniels out, Marcus Mariota takes over as the starting quarterback for Washington and will look to even out his starting record this season to 2-2 with a win over the Lions after leading the team to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, but losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Chiefs.
