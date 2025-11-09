Commanders face an opponent with an incredible 3-year streak
Another week of Washington Commanders football is bringing another round of predictions, both bold and game-related.
While the expectations surrounding the Commanders team have hit a new low due to the inconsistency the team has shown and its current four-game losing streak, not everyone has lost faith in head coach Dan Quinn’s squad.
Unfortunately, none of those keeping the faith were part of NFL.com’s panel of predictors or writing the league site’s bold predictions column this weekend. Washington came up with goose eggs in the predictions column, with all five of the league’s panelists picking the Detroit Lions to send the team to its fifth-straight loss.
The Case for a Lions Blowout
“The Commanders enter this weekend's matchup on the heels of one of the more demoralizing outings in recent franchise history. Washington's defense added insult to the numerous injuries the team sustained Sunday night, allowing 31 first-half points to the Seahawks' top-10 offense. Counting on Dan Quinn's group to suddenly snap out of its season-long funk, against Dan Campbell's ruthless 11th-ranked unit, seems unwise -- even with Detroit's offense in a bit of a mini-slump, as well,” says NFL.com’s senior director of content and editorial Ali Bhanpuri. “But let's say the Commanders are able to keep Jared Goff & Co. below their season averages … Can they also rely on Marcus Mariota to lead multiple TD drives (probably at least three) against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense? I guess it's possible. But getting that level of complementary ball has been rare for the Commanders this season. Then there's the fact that the Lions lost last Sunday, too, which makes me that much more confident in them this week. Why? Because Detroit hasn't dropped back-to-back regular-season games in more than three years -- the longest active streak in the NFL. Not only do the Lions rebound fast under DC, but they tend to punish folks after an L, winning by an average of 16.6 points. While I don't expect the Lions' run to end on Sunday, the uncertainty along their O-line -- LG Christian Mahogany is out, while tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell were DNPs on Wednesday -- is worth watching.”
Decker is officially questionable for the weekend, while Sewell has been cleared to play against the Commanders.
A Brutal Fantasy Forecast
Feeding further into the predictions slanted against Washington, fantasy analyst Michael Florio is predicting a big day for the Lions’ quarterback, while also predicting a terrible day for the home team's defense.
“Jared Goff throws five touchdown passes at Washington,” Florio predicts. “Goff and the Lions offense have regressed slightly over the last month, with the veteran quarterback throwing just five touchdown passes over his last three games. This week, Goff welcomes a favorable matchup against the Commanders, who have allowed the fourth-most pass TDs on the season and the most in the last four weeks (11, tied).”
A Battle of Frustration
Detroit has been dealing with its own inconsistencies as of late, and losing to the Commanders might just send its fan base overboard with calls to fire offensive coordinator John Morton.
Meanwhile, calls to replace several members of the Commanders’ braintrust are already loud enough, and in some strange ways, a win this weekend would actually make some of those crying out for change even angrier. But hey, we’re willing to travel down that path if Washington is.
