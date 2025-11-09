Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions live updates, score, and highlights
With Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota will be under center as he tries to get the Washington Commanders a win against the Detroit Lions and snap their four game losing streak.
The Commanders sit at 3-6 and must win against the Lions if they want to have a better chance at making the playoffs this season.
A win against Detroit would not only be their first win at home since their season opener, but would give Washington the positive momentum they need as they head into a matchup with the Miami Dolphins overseas.
PREGAME
Commanders inactives: QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin, LB Kain Medrano,
OT Trent Scott, OT George Fant, DE Jayln Holmes
Lions inactives: S Kerby Joseph, DL Pat O’Connor, RB Jacob Saylors, S Erick Hallett, DL Quinton Jefferson, DL Mekhi Wingo
