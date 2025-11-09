Commander Country

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions live updates, score, and highlights

The Washington Commanders are looking to break their four-game losing streak with a win at home against the Detroit Lions.

Joanne Coley

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rolls out to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
With Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota will be under center as he tries to get the Washington Commanders a win against the Detroit Lions and snap their four game losing streak.

The Commanders sit at 3-6 and must win against the Lions if they want to have a better chance at making the playoffs this season.

A win against Detroit would not only be their first win at home since their season opener, but would give Washington the positive momentum they need as they head into a matchup with the Miami Dolphins overseas.

Commanders inactives: QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin, LB Kain Medrano,
OT Trent Scott, OT George Fant, DE Jayln Holmes

Lions inactives: S Kerby Joseph, DL Pat O’Connor, RB Jacob Saylors, S Erick Hallett, DL Quinton Jefferson, DL Mekhi Wingo

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

