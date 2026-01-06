Commanders veteran running back says his goodbye

Having spent just two seasons with the Washington Commanders, veteran running back Austin Ekeler's latest Instagram posts suggests the city and fans have left a strong impression on him in a relatively short time, for fans the feeling is mutual.

While the Commanders were unable to make a deep postseason run this season, Ekeler shared a heartfelt message on Instagram that immediately resonated with fans. Posting a photo in his burgundy and gold, Ekeler captioned the post, “Some of my most memorable years playing this sport. Thanks DMV thanks Commanders nation. HTTC 💜”

The brief message, loaded with emotion, sparked conversation across social media and raised questions about what the future may hold for the Washington veteran back. Ekeler's post did not go into detail, but the tone of post felt reflective and appreciative of the city and fanbase that embraced him.

#Commanders RB Austin Ekeler latest IG post with the caption:



“Some of my most memorable years playing this sport. Thanks DMV thanks Commanders nation. HTTC 💜” pic.twitter.com/2gz9eN6KvT — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) January 5, 2026

Veteran Presence in a Changing Offense

Ekeler signed with Washington ahead of the 2024 season, bringing versatility and veteran leadership to an offense in transition. Ekeler has been known for his dual ability as both a runner and receiver, contributing in multiple roles on the offense.

Since arriving in Washigton, Ekeler had an impactful first season in burgundy and gold. He rushed for 367 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries while adding 35 receptions for 366 yards. However, his season was disrupted by injuries, including multiple concussions and a torn Achilles tendon that ultimately ended his first year with the Commanders early. Despite the setbacks, Ekeler returned with the team and was part of the Commanders' deep postseason run.

A Season Cut Short

The 2025 season, however, was cut short almost immediately. Ekeler suffered a devastating Achilles injury in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, ending his season after just two games. In limited action, he totaled 43 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards before being sidelined for the remainder of the year.

The Path That Led Ekeler to Washington

Before arriving in Washington, Ekeler spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he became one of the NFL’s most productive dual-threat backs, leading the league in total touchdowns twice. Entering into free agency in 2024, Ekeler requested a trade looking for a new opportunity, ulitmately landing in Washington.

What Comes Next?

With the Commanders now in the offseason and roster decisions looming, the timing of Ekeler’s post naturally sparks speculation. Whether it signals a farewell or simply a moment of reflection remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that Ekeler’s time in Washington mattered deeply to him and to the fanbase.

READ MORE: Commanders stun Eagles to finish regular season

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders take a loss even after beating rival Eagles

• Commanders coach reveals 'sleepless nights' over tackling woes

•﻿ Commanders criticized for 'too cute' red zone strategy

• Commanders rookies called 'turbulent but awesome' by Dan Quinn