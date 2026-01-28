Commanders Trade Involving Daron Payne Could Be Inevitable

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne may have played his last down with the team.

Payne, a first-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has only played for the Commanders in his career, but with one year remaining on his contract, Washington could look to move on. Bleacher Report writer Khristopher Knox listed Payne as one of the top players that could be traded this offseason.

"Washington needs to regroup after regressing in 2025, and it needs to overhaul a defense that ranked dead-last in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Moving Payne could help the Commanders find the cap space needed to do it," Knox wrote.

"The final year of Payne's contract is set to include a cap hit of $28 million. Trading him would save $16.8 million in cap space. Payne, who logged three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 46 combined tackles in 2025, is a high-level starter who should draw plenty of interest and bring Washington a solid return in a trade."

READ MORE: Commanders Should Target Kenneth Walker III After NFC Championship Showcase

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Payne Could Be on Trade Block

Payne has been involved in trade rumors for years with the Commanders, but this time it could actually take place. The Commanders want to get some form of value for Payne, even if it is a late-round draft pick. That is probably the cost of what it would take to take Payne off of the Commanders' hands.

The Commanders are already paying Javon Kinlaw $30 million over the next two years, and Jerzan Newton is entering his third season in the NFL. The former second-round pick had three sacks on Christmas Day against the Dallas Cowboys, so he could be looking to earn more playing time for the 2026 season.

However, the Commanders shouldn't just trade Payne to trade him. They need to find the right value for him and make sure they're making the right deal. Otherwise, it will only set Washington back further.

READ MORE: Chris Rodriguez Jr. Named Commanders’ Unsung Hero of 2025

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

•﻿ Sam Cosmi Was the Commanders’ Secret Superstar in 2025

• Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Titans Offensive Coordinator Job

• Daniel Jeremiah Projects Ohio State Star Sonny Styles to Commanders in Mock Draft

• Commanders Could Lose Anthony Lynn to Browns or Bills Head Coaching Jobs