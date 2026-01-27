Commanders Should Target Kenneth Walker III After NFC Championship Showcase

The Washington Commanders put up a dud in 2025 and have already begun the process of turning things around by hiring a new offensive coordinator, David Blough, and a new defensive coordinator, Daronte Jones, the former Minnesota Vikings' passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The rest of the coaching staff will still need to be figured out, but the Commanders can now turn their focus to roster construction with the two main roles now filled.

One area that will need attention this offseason in Washington is the running back room. And one potential target is showing he has what it takes to come in and make an immediate impact after his all-around performance in the NFC Championship Game, Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III.

Walker’s big stage audition

"The Seahawks back is on an expiring contract, and with teammate Zach Charbonnet out with a torn ACL, this was a showcase opportunity to display what a dual threat he is," wrote NFL.com's Judy Battista. "Walker delivered, running for the Seahawks' first touchdown and going off tackle for a tough 6-yard run to get the game to the two-minute warning with the Rams having no timeouts remaining. In all, he had 19 rushes for 62 yards and four catches for 49 yards."

Walker, a former second-round pick by the Seahawks, put up over 100 combined yards in the absence of Zach Charbonnet against the Los Angeles Rams. His performance shows that he can be a lead back in this league and a worthy free agent once the free agent market opens.

The back is set to enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent, and is projected to command a significant multi-million dollar return for his services.

Why Washington’s backfield is desperate

While he could be on the more expensive side, given his prime age and production this season, the Commanders will be extremely thin in their running back room. Veteran Austin Ekeler is coming off a torn Achilles and is a free agent, Jeremy McNichols is also hitting free agency after his one-year deal, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. is a restricted free agent, meaning Washington can match offers to retain him. That leaves just second-year seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Walker would be the perfect fit given his true bell-cow upside as a back, as Croskey-Merritt continues to acclimate himself to the league as an above-average complementary back.

A perfect fit for the new offense

In Blough's new offense, he will likely value a lead runner who can handle volume with explosive play capability, balancing the run/pass options to support Jayden Daniels. Walker's explosiveness, receiving upside, and youth give a dynamic element that would pair well with the Commanders' need for a true lead back.

