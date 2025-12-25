Watch Jacory Croskey-Merritt's incredible TD run as Commanders keep close vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are battered and bruised against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day, but they are not giving up that easily.

After trailing 21-3 in the second quarter, the Commanders have rallied with two touchdowns to get back within a score, including an incredible 72-yard run from rookie running back JaCory Croskey-Merritt. Here's a look at the touchdown:

Jacory Croskey-Merritt 72-yard TOUCHDOWN



The Commanders drafted a superstar 💨pic.twitter.com/hLJDB2lI3A — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2025

Croskey-Merritt keeps cooking on Christmas vs. Cowboys

The touchdown is Croskey-Merritt's second of the game, and his seven carries for 82 yards are keeping the Commanders competitive against the Cowboys at Northwest Stadium.

Croskey-Merritt has had an up-and-down first season in the NFL with the Commanders. After being chosen in the 7th round of the NFL Draft, Croskey-Merritt wowed in training camp and earned himself a potential starting spot early in the season. He scored in his NFL debut in Week 1 against the New York Giants, but his role has varied as the season has progressed.

Commanders Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke about what Croskey-Merritt needs to do better in order to see the field more.

"I think Bill's biggest deal is just continuing to master protections more than anything. But as far as catching the ball out of the backfield, you know he can definitely handle that," Kingsbury said earlier this month.

Croskey-Merritt is getting more looks in the Week 17 game against the Cowboys because starting running back Chris Rodriguez is dealing with an illness and is inactive. It looks like Croskey-Merritt is taking advantage of the opportunity and he's doing everything he can to get a Christmas Day win for the Commanders.

If the Commanders' defense can get another stop or two, and Croskey-Merritt continues to run as he has been, Washington may have a Christmas miracle on their hands.

The Commanders trail 27-20 midway through the third quarter against the Cowboys. Fans can stream the game on Netflix.

