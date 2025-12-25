Commanders 10-year veteran cornerback suffers injury vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are dealing with another injury in the first half of their Christmas Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones is in concussion protocol and is questionable to return to the game.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys live updates, score, and highlights

CB Jonathan Jones is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return pic.twitter.com/PyoZBmP41o — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 25, 2025

Jones questionable to return

The Commanders have dealt with injuries all season long, so this isn't new territory for them. So far this season, Jones has recorded 25 tackles and 11 appearances with the Commanders.

With Jones potentially out for the rest of the game, the Commanders have Antonio Hamilton, Noah Igbinoghene and Mike Sainristil as their cornerbacks.

Jones signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Commanders in the offseason, hoping that he could help build upon what the team was able to accomplish last season by making it to the NFC Championship. However, the goals have not been met as Jones and the Commanders are 4-11 going into the final two weeks of the season.

"I'll be honest with you, I didn't think that would even be a part of the plan. Just seeing the turmoil that was going on here and just everything that this organization had to deal with," Jones said when he arrived in the offseason.

"Just seeing how quickly it turned around, I think was one of the biggest surprises to me of just how quickly they were able to get in good people, good staff...everyone here from the scouts, everyone had to play a part in turning this place around and they've done a good job of it."

A big reason why the Commanders have not done as well as they could is Jayden Daniels' absence from the field. Daniels is out for his ninth game of the season against the Cowboys, and his absence has caused the Commanders to flounder this season. Jones spoke about the value Daniels brings to the field.

"It brings a lot of confidence. It brings a confidence to a team, to a defense. Your goals kind of shift," Jones said of having a quarterback like Daniels.

"Sometimes on defense, you'll feel like you're trying to win the game (and) that it has to be on you, and you'll shift to a point to-there are certain teams around this league-we were that in New England for a while, Kansas City, whereas the defense, your job is like, let me just get the ball back to our offense, to the quarterback, and then if they have the ball on the last drive, we know we'll win that game. And so it gives a lot of confidence to a defense when you have a player like that."

The Commanders trail 21-3 midway through the second quarter. Fans can watch the game on Netflix.

READ MORE: Former Commanders trade was a major mistake for Washington

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders rule out defensive cornerstone for Christmas Day battle

• Commanders veteran claims injuries make defensive evaluation unfair

• Commanders getting into Christmas spirit vs. Cowboys

•﻿ Commanders should keep eye on defensive star in College Football Playoff