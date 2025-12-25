Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys live updates, score, and highlights

With Marcus Mariota out, veteran quarterback Josh Johnson will take the helm as the Washington Commanders face longtime NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on Christmas Day.

Both teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention, shifting the focus from a postseason run to pure bragging rights.

This holiday showdown offers Washington a chance to close the season on a high note while spoiling Dallas’ Christmas plans.

PREGAME

Commanders inactives: QB Sam Hartman (emergency 3rd quarterback), LB Nick Bellore, QB Jayden Daniels, QB Marcus Mariota, DT Daron Payne, OT Laremy Tunsil, RB Chris Rodriguez

Cowboys inactives: OT Tyler Guyton, LB DeMarvion Overshown, CB Caelen Carson, WR Ryan Flournoy, RB Jayden Blue, DT Jay Toia, DT Perrion Winfrey

1st Quarter

Washington won the toss and have elected to defer. Cowboys will take the ball to start this Christmas game. Turpin on the return shy of the DAL 22.

Dak hands off to William with a run up the middle for 4 yards. Pass to Williams was too high. Cowboys now face 3rd down. Dak in the pocket, lets' it fly but pass is incomplete. Flag on the play, pass interference on WAS. A give to Williams for 8 yards as he trucks Sainristil on the run. Next play, Williams is chopped down on the run. 3rd an 1, Dak on the roll tries to pass to Williams and it fall incomplete. Williams plows his way for a first down. Dak looks deep to Lamb but the ball in underthrown and falls in complete. Next Davis with a big run into Washington territory.

Dak shovel pass broken up by Wagner. 2nd and 10, Williams keeps those legs moving and is hit at the 26 yard line. Dak to Pickens with a catch and run down the sideline for 19 yards. Hand off to Williams and is muscled down at the line of scrimmage. Dak to Ferguson in the endzone for a TOUCHDOWN. Cowboys on the board first.

