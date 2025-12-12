Zach Ertz injury gives Commanders young tight ends chance to shine

The Washington Commanders are going back to the drawing board at the tight end position after veteran Zach Ertz tore his ACL in the team's Week 14 shutout loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

It was a devastating loss made worse by Ertz's injury, but the Commanders must move on for the final four games of the season. Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke about how the team will respond to losing Ertz for the year.

“Yeah, I think it's really critical for them to continue to develop and progress and they have in the roles that we've asked them to be in," Kingsbury said.

"It's just with a guy like Zach you don't take them off the field in a lot of critical situations, so they're going to get their opportunity in some of those situations and I'm sure they're up to the challenge, but we want to see them when they do get the opportunity, you know, make the play and do the right thing and you know, show poise in doing it.”

READ MORE: Commanders offensive line has quietly become team's 'steady' force

Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Commanders need younger tight ends to step up

The Commanders have three tight ends that will get a little more playing time with Ertz on the sidelines. John Bates will mostly continue his role as the team's leading blocking tight end, but the other two could see a significant jump in snaps and targets.

Ben Sinnott is the team's second-round pick from the 2024 draft. So far this season, he has four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. Colson Yankoff could also see more action. He has just two grabs for 18 yards in 11 appearances with the team.

The young tight ends will have a chance to prove themselves in their next game in Week 15 against the New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

READ MORE: Commanders risking franchise future by playing Jayden Daniels

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders rookies poised for breakout roles in 2026



• Commanders coach admits team took '10 steps back' in blowout

• Commanders fans get disappointing news with latest on Jayden Daniels

• Why Commanders will absolutely miss Zach Ertz on offense