NFC East News: Roster Battles Heat Up and Training Camp Dates Set
Information around the NFC East is always fast-moving this time of year, and the past week has not disappointed. Throughout the year, we’ll use this space to track what is happening around the best division in NFL history, the NFC East.
That said, let’s take a look at what has been going on around the division over the last week.
Around the NFC East
- Dallas Cowboys News, Camp Prep and Depth Chart Battles
- New York Giants News Identity Shifts and Roster Rebuilding
- Philadelphia Eagles News, Roster Bubble and Scheme Analytics
- Washington Commanders News and Roster Evaluation
Dallas Cowboys News, Camp Prep and Depth Chart Battles
Should Dak Prescott get a Contract Extension after the 2026 Season?
Prescott is coming off a strong 2025 season, throwing for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, and if he shows this season that he’s still playing at that level, the conversations will start because of the salary cap situation that will go down if they don’t.
The hunt for the Cowboys ultimate breakout player
That brings us to Malachi Lawrence. He is an edge rusher, he is a first-round pick, and he comes with ready-to-serve pass-rushing moves to be an immediate force. He possesses lightning-fast speed and is a natural play-destroyer.
Caelen Carson quietly emerges among Cowboys' biggest offseason winners
Carson just turned 24 years old in March, and still obviously has a chance to become an impact player at the next level. The Cowboys have the right coach in place to get the most out of him in Christian Parker, who is a defensive backs guy by nature and has done an incredible job developing talent in the secondary throughout the course of his coaching career.
Questions about 10 new NFL coordinators entering 2026 season
Christian Parker, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator
If Parker runs Vic Fangio's defense to the letter, he won't blitz much -- no defense blitzed less than Fangio's Eagles over the past two seasons -- so that defensive line will need to carry its weight. Fangio's secondary plays with big cushions on the outside and two-high safeties, which allows both light boxes in the running game and easy-access underneath routes in the passing game. On longer-developing dropbacks, Dallas needs to get after the passer.
New Cowboys Free Agent Signing is Already a Disappointment for Dallas
The Cowboys placed backup offensive lineman Matt Hennessy on injured reserve earlier this month, which means he will miss the entire 2026 season.
New York Giants News Identity Shifts and Roster Rebuilding
Cover 3: Final thoughts from spring football
The Giants.com crew members give their final takeaways from spring practices after they wrapped up last week at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Caleb Murphy's Path to the Giants' 53-Man Roster Runs Through Special Teams
The fourth-year linebacker has bounced between three organizations in as many years. Making New York's roster will require standing out where it matters most—on special teams.
All eyes on Deonte Banks as he gets another Giants chance
“He has the intangibles,’’ Lynch told The Post. “You see it in his body. He’s big, he’s fast, he can tackle, he can jump, he can catch. So it’s my job to put him in the best positions to be able to bring those intangibles out all the time. Mama and daddy gave him a lot of skills, so my job is to make mama and daddy’s skill set shine on the field on Sundays.’’
Massive Transformation: How the New York Giants succeeded overhauling position room that held the defense back last year
The New York Giants' linebacker room failed to deliver in 2025. But with the changes the team made this offseason, this year’s unit should look completely different. Here’s a breakdown of the linebacker room.
Isaiah Likely Is Ready to Emerge as the Giants' Most Versatile Weapon
The 26-year-old is now projected to play a much bigger role in the Giants' offense, in tandem with fellow tight end Theo Johnson, especially if the Giants lean more into 12-personnel, as is anticipated.
Philadelphia Eagles News, Roster Bubble and Scheme Analytics
10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
This week, all week long, we've been taking a negative look at each of the teams in the NFC East, in detail. Today we'll finish out the series with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Roob's Eagles Observations: Why Jalen Hurts will be fine in another new offense
How will Jalen Hurts manage in a new offense? Here’s a hint. In 2021, after spending his rookie year playing in Doug Pederson’s offense, he found himself playing in a new offense designed by Nick Sirianni, with Shane Steichen replacing Sirianni halfway through the season as play caller. All he did in his first year as a starter was become the youngest quarterback ever to take the Eagles to the playoffs and the 2nd-youngest 2nd-round pick ever to reach the postseason, record a combined 26 touchdowns, and rank 6th in the NFL with 11.9 yards per completion.
What does an NFL GM actually do? - Podcast
In the immortal words of John C. McGinley, “What would you say you do here?” We judge general managers and executives on free agency signings, contract negotiations, and draft classes…but what are they actually doing behind the scenes? Former Philadelphia Eagles executive Jake Rosenberg sits down with Robert Mays to discuss what a GM candidate should look like, the role of analytics in front offices, and what some NFL organizations are doing wrong with their executive structures.
Riq Woolen makes strong first impression with Eagles
"Unique skill set. Very long and explosive and fast. Just watching him get in and out of breaks is crazy to see," said defensive back Cooper DeJean. "How explosive he is and how he can catch up to routes when guys are getting out of their breaks. It will be fun to watch this year."
LB Jonathan Greenard joins 'The Insiders' during first offseason with Eagles to share experiences with team so far
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jonathan Greenard fills in "The Insiders" on how it is going on his new team and what he hopes to achieve with them.
Washington Commanders News and Roster Evaluation
Question of the week: Who are Logan Paulsen's top 5 campers?
The Washington Commanders are done with the offseason workout program, but there were a few players to stood out to analyst Logan Paulsen. Here are some of his top players who got him excited for training camp in July.
Commanders’ $96 million gamble suddenly looks a lot harder to question
"When I look at this Daronte Jones defense, what drives it? It's pressure. We gotta get after the quarterback. He had 11 sacks last season in an abridged time, post-trade from Baltimore, and he looks like a superhero ... That helps up the secondary. So, he's making a lot of money. He's gonna have a huge role in this thing, and again, if he can affect the quarterback, this defense will be rolling."
Commanders receiver has no margin left if Brandon Aiyuk walks through the door
That leaves Jaylin Lane, who has been considered a developmental project. As a fourth-round rookie, the Virginia Tech product caught 16 passes for 225 receiving yards but struggled with drops and fumbles. He was impressive on the punt return team, scoring twice and averaging 13.7 yards per return, but thus far, he has not grown beyond the special teams specialist role.
Brandon Aiyuk terminated SRA on Saturday
In one of his recent social media videos, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk said he terminated a Standard Representation Agreement with Ryan Williams of Athletes First . NFL Players Association records showed that was not the case; the SRA remained active as of Friday night. It no longer is. The NFLPA’s online database currently shows that Aiyuk is not represented. Per the NFLPA, the SRA was terminated on Saturday.
Commanders offseason program only sharpened one glaring roster weakness
Depth behind them is sketchy. Ahkello Witherspoon remains the likeliest to gain rotational reps, but his up-and-down performance at Washington's mandatory minicamp and his inability to stay healthy are problematic. The fact that Washington is experimenting with Quan Martin and Tyler Owens in the nickel position speaks volumes.
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone