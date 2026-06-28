Information around the NFC East is always fast-moving this time of year, and the past week has not disappointed. Throughout the year, we’ll use this space to track what is happening around the best division in NFL history, the NFC East.



That said, let’s take a look at what has been going on around the division over the last week.

Around the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys News, Camp Prep and Depth Chart Battles

Prescott is coming off a strong 2025 season, throwing for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, and if he shows this season that he’s still playing at that level, the conversations will start because of the salary cap situation that will go down if they don’t.

That brings us to Malachi Lawrence. He is an edge rusher, he is a first-round pick, and he comes with ready-to-serve pass-rushing moves to be an immediate force. He possesses lightning-fast speed and is a natural play-destroyer.

Carson just turned 24 years old in March, and still obviously has a chance to become an impact player at the next level. The Cowboys have the right coach in place to get the most out of him in Christian Parker, who is a defensive backs guy by nature and has done an incredible job developing talent in the secondary throughout the course of his coaching career.

Christian Parker, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator



If Parker runs Vic Fangio's defense to the letter, he won't blitz much -- no defense blitzed less than Fangio's Eagles over the past two seasons -- so that defensive line will need to carry its weight. Fangio's secondary plays with big cushions on the outside and two-high safeties, which allows both light boxes in the running game and easy-access underneath routes in the passing game. On longer-developing dropbacks, Dallas needs to get after the passer.

The Cowboys placed backup offensive lineman Matt Hennessy on injured reserve earlier this month, which means he will miss the entire 2026 season.

New York Giants News Identity Shifts and Roster Rebuilding

Breaking down Sisi Mauigoa's college tape 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/TNUuSvUWkW — New York Giants (@Giants) June 22, 2026

The Giants.com crew members give their final takeaways from spring practices after they wrapped up last week at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

The fourth-year linebacker has bounced between three organizations in as many years. Making New York's roster will require standing out where it matters most—on special teams.

“He has the intangibles,’’ Lynch told The Post. “You see it in his body. He’s big, he’s fast, he can tackle, he can jump, he can catch. So it’s my job to put him in the best positions to be able to bring those intangibles out all the time. Mama and daddy gave him a lot of skills, so my job is to make mama and daddy’s skill set shine on the field on Sundays.’’

The New York Giants' linebacker room failed to deliver in 2025. But with the changes the team made this offseason, this year’s unit should look completely different. Here’s a breakdown of the linebacker room.

The 26-year-old is now projected to play a much bigger role in the Giants' offense, in tandem with fellow tight end Theo Johnson, especially if the Giants lean more into 12-personnel, as is anticipated.

Philadelphia Eagles News, Roster Bubble and Scheme Analytics

Which iconic moment is your pick? pic.twitter.com/9nAWmGmIn6 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 25, 2026

This week, all week long, we've been taking a negative look at each of the teams in the NFC East, in detail. Today we'll finish out the series with the Philadelphia Eagles.

How will Jalen Hurts manage in a new offense? Here’s a hint. In 2021, after spending his rookie year playing in Doug Pederson’s offense, he found himself playing in a new offense designed by Nick Sirianni, with Shane Steichen replacing Sirianni halfway through the season as play caller. All he did in his first year as a starter was become the youngest quarterback ever to take the Eagles to the playoffs and the 2nd-youngest 2nd-round pick ever to reach the postseason, record a combined 26 touchdowns, and rank 6th in the NFL with 11.9 yards per completion.

In the immortal words of John C. McGinley, “What would you say you do here?” We judge general managers and executives on free agency signings, contract negotiations, and draft classes…but what are they actually doing behind the scenes? Former Philadelphia Eagles executive Jake Rosenberg sits down with Robert Mays to discuss what a GM candidate should look like, the role of analytics in front offices, and what some NFL organizations are doing wrong with their executive structures.

"Unique skill set. Very long and explosive and fast. Just watching him get in and out of breaks is crazy to see," said defensive back Cooper DeJean. "How explosive he is and how he can catch up to routes when guys are getting out of their breaks. It will be fun to watch this year."

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jonathan Greenard fills in "The Insiders" on how it is going on his new team and what he hopes to achieve with them.

Washington Commanders News and Roster Evaluation

The Washington Commanders are done with the offseason workout program, but there were a few players to stood out to analyst Logan Paulsen. Here are some of his top players who got him excited for training camp in July.

"When I look at this Daronte Jones defense, what drives it? It's pressure. We gotta get after the quarterback. He had 11 sacks last season in an abridged time, post-trade from Baltimore, and he looks like a superhero ... That helps up the secondary. So, he's making a lot of money. He's gonna have a huge role in this thing, and again, if he can affect the quarterback, this defense will be rolling."

That leaves Jaylin Lane, who has been considered a developmental project. As a fourth-round rookie, the Virginia Tech product caught 16 passes for 225 receiving yards but struggled with drops and fumbles. He was impressive on the punt return team, scoring twice and averaging 13.7 yards per return, but thus far, he has not grown beyond the special teams specialist role.

In one of his recent social media videos, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk said he terminated a Standard Representation Agreement with Ryan Williams of Athletes First . NFL Players Association records showed that was not the case; the SRA remained active as of Friday night. It no longer is. The NFLPA’s online database currently shows that Aiyuk is not represented. Per the NFLPA, the SRA was terminated on Saturday.

Depth behind them is sketchy. Ahkello Witherspoon remains the likeliest to gain rotational reps, but his up-and-down performance at Washington's mandatory minicamp and his inability to stay healthy are problematic. The fact that Washington is experimenting with Quan Martin and Tyler Owens in the nickel position speaks volumes.

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